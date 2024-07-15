Esri Partners with Microsoft to Provide Spatial Analytics in Microsoft Fabric

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At its 44th annual User Conference, Esri announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft to integrate spatial analytics technology with Fabric, Microsoft’s unified analytics SaaS platform. By integrating Esri technologies, data experts—including analysts, data scientists, engineers, and their executive stakeholders—can seamlessly use Esri's advanced spatial analytics tools and visualizations within Microsoft Fabric. This results in powerful spatial analytics easily shared across organizational tools like Microsoft Fabric, Power BI, and Esri’s ArcGIS environment.

"With this collaboration, Esri is committed to helping our shared customers understand and leverage spatial data to uncover insights and make better decisions," said Jack Dangermond, Esri president. "We are pleased to deepen our work with Microsoft and provide our spatial analytic capabilities for data professionals within Microsoft Fabric."

The collaboration, which integrates Esri's ArcGIS with Microsoft Fabric, is currently in its private preview phase. Trusted customers and partners are participating in the select group across industries including local government, architecture engineering and construction (AEC), energy, gas, manufacturing, petroleum, financial, and technology.

"This next step in our collaboration will demonstrate how Microsoft Fabric customers are benefitting from powerful spatial analysis technology from Esri to achieve deeper insights for their organizations,” said Amir Netz, Chief Technology Officer of Azure Data at Microsoft.

Fabric users will have direct access to advanced spatial analytics tools and functions, as well as an extensive library of authoritative and curated spatial data.

“As a private preview participant, we are already seeing incredibly impressive performance working with geospatial data in Fabric,” said Alejandro Vidal, founder of GIS Routes, a company creating technology solutions focused on the transportation ecosystem in Latin America. “Fabric was unbelievably fast at processing data and producing results, and our team is looking forward to the additional benefits that this collaboration between Microsoft and Esri will deliver to our organization and our customers.”

The public preview of Microsoft Fabric’s new spatial analytics capabilities from Esri will be available in Q3 2024. For more information and to sign up for the preview, please visit go.esri.com/fabric-preview.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2024 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri Globe and Frame logos, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.