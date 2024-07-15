Breast Cancer Canada Launches $1M Fellowship To Expand Research Funding

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Breast Cancer Canada, a national charity dedicated to saving lives through breast cancer research, is proud to announce a series of initiatives to support the progress of breast cancer research. The announcements include the introduction of a $1 million Canadian fellowship, as well as three diverse investments into breast cancer research. The grants are generously funded by AstraZeneca Canada and Breast Cancer Canada’s annual Precision Oncology Research Grants.

“ As the breast cancer landscape evolves and we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible, it’s important that we diversify our funding to ensure we keep up with research needs right here in Canada. Right now, that looks like investing in the next generation of Canadian breast cancer specialists, partnering with industry stakeholders to co-fund research grants, and continuing financial support for research in precision oncology,” said Kimberly Carson, CEO of Breast Cancer Canada. “ Through strategic partnerships and targeted funding, we are driving innovation and improving health outcomes for the breast cancer patients of tomorrow.”

Canadian Breast Cancer Clinical Scientist Fellowship Program

With early-age incidence of breast cancer on the rise1 and the demand for specialized oncology expertise increasing2, the development of top-tier Canadian specialists is critical, including a focus on research learning. Breast Cancer Canada is proud to introduce the Canadian Breast Cancer Clinical Scientist Fellowship Program to support and attract the next generation of breast cancer specialists. This funding initiative will provide a significant investment of $1 million into advancing the future of breast cancer training, development, research, and care in Canada.

More details on the Fellowship program process and competitive candidate application process will be released in the fall by Breast Cancer Canada at breastcancerprogress.ca.

NeoAdjuvant Equity and Outcomes Research Matching Grants

In partnership with AstraZeneca Canada, a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company, Breast Cancer Canada is also launching a $200,000 call for grants in solutions to equitable access for pre-surgery chemotherapy (neoadjuvant chemotherapy) and outcomes including the patient lived experience. In a co-sponsored grant of $100,000 each from Breast Cancer Canada and AstraZeneca Canada, two research grants will be awarded. As breast cancer care needs continue to evolve for stage II and III patients, Breast Cancer Canada is proud to partner with industry stakeholders to support progress through research programs that will expand knowledge on pre-surgery therapy planning and uses in Canada.

“ There have been tremendous advances in breast cancer care, and we’re proud of the role that AstraZeneca continues to play in delivering these innovations to change the way breast cancer is treated and pursue our goal of eliminating breast cancer as a cause of death,” says Brian Seguin, AstraZeneca Canada, Head – Breast Cancer. “ This transformative work can’t be done alone, which is why we’re excited to build on our partnership with BCC and work collaboratively to support leading-edge Canadian health outcomes research that will not only help to enable access to neo-adjuvant treatment options earlier, but also contribute to greater health equity and health system sustainability over the patient’s lifetime.”

The contributions from AstraZeneca Canada are unrestricted, which enables Breast Cancer Canada to allocate funds strategically and under the comprehensive review of a Scientific Advisory Committee. Applications are being accepted for the NeoAdjuvant Equity and Outcomes Research Matching Grants from now until August 2, 2024. For application details please visit: https://breastcancerprogress.ca/apply-for-grant-funding/.

Precision Oncology Research Grants

The Fellowship funding initiative and AstraZeneca Canada research partnership come on the heels of Breast Cancer Canada’s third annual Precision Oncology Research Grants program. Breast cancer researchers from across Canada were invited to submit projects in December 2024 for funding consideration. Breast Cancer Canada’s Scientific Advisory Committee awards funding across the spectrum of breast cancer research – from basic discovery studies to accelerating the translation of results into clinical practice. The selected projects undergo a rigorous peer review process and focus on the four divisions of precision oncology research pillars: basic science, screening and detection, personalized treatment, and patient-reported outcomes.

The following are the selected grant recipient researchers for Breast Cancer Canada research funding:

$75,000 Dr. David Lim, Women's College Hospital Identifying a prognostic gene signature for invasive lobular breast carcinoma. $50,000 Dr. Saima Hassan

Centre de Recherche de Centre Hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal Researching dissecting tumor and microenvironment influences in PARPi response in BRCA-mutant and BRCA-wild type breast cancer patients $75,000 Dr. Lisa Porter

WE-SPARK Health Institute, University of Windsor Establishing a Biomarker Platform for Postpartum Breast Cancer $50,000 Dr. Ives Levesque McGill University Exploring the validation of FxMammo, AI Assistant for Breast Cancer Screening, in the Canadian Population $75,000 Dr. Rodney Ouelette

Centre de Médecine de Précision du Nouveau Brunswick Exploring extracellular-vesicle-based liquid biopsy profiles in early-stage triple-negative breast (TNBC) cancer and their response to neoadjuvant chemotherapy $50,000 Dr. Mark Vincent

London Health Sciences Evaluating small molecule RAD51 inhibitors $75,000 Dr. Caroline Hamm

We-SPARK Health Institute

Windsor Regional Hospital Assessing the effectiveness and implementation of the CTN program, using a navigator-assisted clinical trial enrollment platform $50,000 Dr. Edward Chow

Sunnybrook Research Institute Preventing Radiation Dermatitis in Large-Breasted Patients: A Randomized Phase III Trial

Breast Cancer Canada remains dedicated to progress through breast cancer research, advocacy for access to the best care, and elevating the patient voice to improve the lives of Canadians affected by breast cancer. Through strategic investments and collaborative partnerships, we continue to drive progress so that the more we know, the sooner we can end breast cancer.

To know more about how Breast Cancer Canada powers progress through research, visit: breastcancerprogress.ca/progress-and-research/.

About Breast Cancer Canada

Breast Cancer Canada is a national charity dedicated to saving lives through breast cancer research. With a focus on precision oncology (personalized care), it is the only national breast cancer organization in Canada that has a clear mandate to raise money for research and advocate and educate on the progress of new research evidence. The organization receives no government funding, meaning all research is funded through the generosity of donors. For more information visit, breastcancerprogress.ca.

About AstraZeneca Canada

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical business whose innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. The company’s core areas of scientific focus are Oncology; Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic (CVRM); Rare Disease; Respiratory & Immunology; and Vaccine & Immune Therapies. In Canada, the company employs approximately 1,800 people and recently announced a major expansion of its research footprint in Mississauga – including the expansion of its AstraZeneca R&D Hub and the creation of a new Alexion Development Hub for Rare Diseases. AstraZeneca was recently recognized as one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers, one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, and a Greater Toronto Top Employer.

AstraZeneca is committed to contributing to a more sustainable future for people, society and planet taking important steps to help tackle some of the most pressing sustainability challenges globally – from climate and biodiversity loss, to health equity and health system resilience. AstraZeneca was one of the first seven companies globally to have its net zero targets verified by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Corporate Net-Zero Standard. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.astrazeneca.ca.

