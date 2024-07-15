Esri’s ArcGIS Enterprise on Kubernetes Integrated with IBM Maximo Is Now Available

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To meet the demand for advanced spatial analytics and improved data integration in asset management software, Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, announced today at the 44th annual Esri User Conference an expanded collaboration with IBM. ArcGIS Enterprise on Kubernetes integrated with the IBM Maximo Application Suite is now available as an add-on, enabling users to visualize, analyze, and manage spatial data for indoor and field operations more effectively.

The integrated ArcGIS Enterprise and IBM Maximo Application Suite product is designed to give clients access to a more holistic view of asset locations, conditions, and performance, as well as augmented maintenance scheduling and resource allocation capabilities.

"Our collaboration with IBM has always been driven by a shared commitment to innovation and customer success," said Richard Cooke, Director of Global Business Development at Esri. "By extending our integrations, we are providing customers with even more capable tools to leverage the power of spatial data to make more informed decisions."

ArcGIS Enterprise on Kubernetes enhances users' ability to conduct spatial analysis, assess proximity, and strategize asset expansion. Improved features also include the creation of detailed maps, reports, and dashboards that combine spatial data with other crucial operational information. By combining these software tools, users can automate asset inspections and optimize performance to streamline maintenance processes, supporting efforts to enhance operational efficiency and contribute to sustainability goals. The collaboration aims to optimize operations and provide deeper insights for informed decision-making across IBM's diverse customer base, which spans industries such as energy, utilities, manufacturing, natural resources, government, entertainment, and transportation.

"We are excited to expand our collaboration with Esri and bring even greater value to our clients through an integrated solution aimed at enhancing productivity and optimizing operations," said Kendra DeKeyrel, Vice President of ESG and Asset Management at IBM. "By combining the power of Esri's geospatial technology with IBM's Maximo software, we will continue to support organizations in driving operational excellence and innovation."

This latest integration streamlines the deployment and functionality of both Maximo and ArcGIS, to help ensure a smooth experience for IBM customers during deployment and administration. And, by leveraging Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform deployed for Maximo Application Suite, users will get the benefit of data flow on one platform.

Additionally, the two products are offered commercially as an integrated solution. Joint customers can purchase and manage both Maximo and ArcGIS Enterprise on Kubernetes through IBM Maximo add-on parts, providing them with access to a unified support channel.

To learn more about the Esri and IBM collaboration, visit esri.com/en-us/about/partners/our-partners/strategic-alliances/ibm/overview.

