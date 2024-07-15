Integrated DNA Technologies Announces New Licensing Agreement with SeQure Dx to Advance CRISPR-based Therapeutics

Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a global leader in CRISPR genome editing solutions, inked a licensing agreement with SeQure Dx, a company focused on off-target analysis for preclinical and clinical gene modification customers, bolstering IDT’s complete CRISPR portfolio comprised of world-class RUO to CGMP solutions from design to analysis. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CORALVILLE, Iowa & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a global leader in CRISPR genome editing solutions, inked a licensing agreement with SeQure Dx, a company focused on off-target analysis for preclinical and clinical gene modification customers, bolstering IDT’s complete CRISPR portfolio comprised of world-class RUO to CGMP solutions from design to analysis. The licensing agreement enables IDT to support cell and gene therapy developers through all phases of their CRISPR-based therapeutic programs by providing comprehensive off-target analysis services, powered by SeQure Dx’s GUIDE-seq technology, alongside IDT’s award-winning rhAmpSeq™ CRISPR Analysis System.

“Off-target effects continue to be a primary concern in genome editing and are still not fully understood,” said Sandy Ottensmann, VP/General Manager, Gene Writing & Editing Business Unit at IDT. “With an increasing pipeline of CRISPR-based therapeutics that are entering and progressing in trials, the delivery of safer and more efficient genome editing platforms to the clinic becomes paramount. IDT’s expanded off-target analysis capabilities demonstrate a transformational shift we are making to support cell and gene therapy developers in their transition to the clinic, in a drive to make life-changing therapies as safe as possible.”

Dr. Keith Joung, Scientific Founder of SeQure Dx, added, “SeQure's best-in-class off-target nomination and confirmation platforms will seamlessly complement IDT’s CRISPR-based portfolio of products and services. By combining SeQure’s & IDT’s innovative technologies, this will enhance precision and safety in gene editing, bringing transformative solutions to researchers and patients worldwide.”

The licensing agreement with SeQure Dx expands IDT’s comprehensive off-target analysis capabilities by providing the company access to SeQure Dx’s next generation sequencing-based gene editing off-target analysis technology, GUIDE-seq. Originally developed by Keith Joung’s group at Massachusetts General Hospital, GUIDE-seq is a widely used off-target nomination assay, making it an excellent starting point for developing and evaluating CRISPR-focused therapeutics. Broadly used by academic researchers, biotechs, large pharma and biopharma companies to help characterize potential off-target events in their genome editing results, GUIDE-seq provides genome-wide, unbiased identification of double-stranded breaks by sequencing. It has contributed in part to the successful development and release of multiple therapeutics.

IDT’s CRISPR Innovation Journey

Last year, to help address development and manufacturing challenges in a capacity-constrained market for CGMP/Q7 services, IDT opened a therapeutic oligonucleotide manufacturing facility in the U.S. to support the increased demand for high-quality cell and gene therapy components. These critical reagents are foundational to delivering on the promise of therapies to patients and are key to accelerating the path to clinic for developers.

With IDT’s proprietary rhAmpSeq CRISPR Analysis System, regulatory expertise, RUO to CGMP manufacturing capabilities, and dedicated support team, customers can expect differentiated off-target analysis services from a single provider for their CRISPR therapeutic development. Launched in 2021, IDT’s rhAmpSeq CRISPR Analysis System is an end-to-end solution for characterizing and quantifying the full array of on- and off-target genome editing events in CRISPR research products. The novel tool, endorsed by renowned scientists, continues to grow in popularity as an assay for off-target confirmation, and enables the robust analysis of resulting next generation sequencing data. For more information about IDT’s comprehensive off-target analysis services and capabilities, visit https://go.idtdna.com/OTE-analysis-request-consult.

About IDT

For more than 35 years, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT) has been empowering genomics laboratories with an oligonucleotide manufacturing process unlike anyone else in the industry, with the most advanced synthesis, modification, purification, and quality control capabilities available. Since its founding in 1987, IDT has progressed from a leading oligo manufacturer to a genomics solutions provider supporting key application areas such as next generation sequencing, CRISPR genome editing, synthetic biology, digital PCR, and RNA interference. IDT manufactures products used by scientists researching many forms of cancer and most inherited and infectious diseases.

Seeking to fulfill its mission of accelerating the pace of genomics, IDT acquired Archer™ NGS Research Assays in December 2022. When combined with its existing solutions, the expanded portfolio helps realize the shared vision of enabling researchers to rapidly move from the lab to life-changing advances.

IDT’s infrastructure supports customers around the globe with its manufacturing headquarters situated in Coralville, Iowa, USA, with additional manufacturing sites in San Diego, California, USA; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Leuven, Belgium; and Singapore.

IDT is proud to be part of Danaher. Danaher’s science and technology leadership puts IDT’s solutions at the forefront of the industry, so they can reach more people. Being part of Danaher means we can offer unparalleled breadth and depth of expertise and solutions to our customers.

Together with Danaher’s other businesses across Biotechnology, Diagnostics and Life Sciences, we unlock the transformative potential of cutting-edge science and technology to improve billions of lives every day.

For more information about IDT, visit www.idtdna.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Disclaimer: CGMP refers to products manufactured under ICHQ7; IDT engineering runs and CGMP gRNA are for development and investigational use only. The performance characteristics of this product have not been established. This product is not intended to be used as final drug product. The purchaser is solely responsible for all decisions regarding the intended use of the product and any associated legal or regulatory obligations.

RUO—For research use only. Not intended for use in diagnostic, investigational and/or therapeutic applications. Unless otherwise agreed to in writing, IDT does not intend these products to be used in clinical applications and does not warrant their fitness or suitability for any clinical diagnostic use. Purchaser is solely responsible for all decisions regarding the use of these products and any associated regulatory or legal obligations.

About SeQure Dx

SeQure Dx is a genomics intelligence company dedicated to the advancement of gene editing and cell therapies from discovery to patient. SeQure’s initial preclinical platforms for the biopharma industry, NoteSeQ and ScopeSeQ, comprise a suite of proprietary, best-in-class diagnostic assays and bioinformatic analytics that span the spectrum of off-target nomination and confirmation. The NoteSeQ and ScopeSeQ platforms comprehensively solve our partners’ preclinical off-target evaluation needs, including guide selection and IND submissions. SeQure Dx’s goal is to help ensure that gene editing and cell therapies are developed for all patients who would benefit from this next generation of life-saving technologies. For more information, please visit https://sequre-dx.com.