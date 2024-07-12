Generational Group Advises Walls Printing Co. in its Sale to All Seasons Window Tinting

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Walls Printing, Co., to All Seasons Tint & Graphic Designs. The acquisition closed June 27, 2024.

Located in Dallas, Texas, Walls Printing Co. is a premier custom print shop offering a wide range of printing services. From banners and business cards to posters and postcards, their team of offset and digital printing experts work closely with clients to turn their projects into high-quality products. The company is committed to providing top-quality prints with friendly, professional service, ensuring customer satisfaction at every step.

Beyond standard printing, they also provide promotional products and marketing solutions like brochures, flyers, and newsletters. With a focus on professional design, vivid color, attention to detail, and timely delivery, Walls Printing Company helps businesses create a lasting impression.

All Seasons Tint & Graphic Designs offers professional window tinting services for vehicles, homes, and commercial properties in North Richland Hills, Texas. They provide a variety of tinting options, including ceramic, metalized, and dyed films, using high-quality materials like LLumar. Their services enhance privacy, reduce glare, improve energy efficiency, and protect against UV rays.

The company is dedicated to customer satisfaction, innovation, and sustainability. Their skilled technicians ensure compliance with Texas tinting laws and provide expert installation for a seamless, long-lasting finish. All Seasons Window Tint & Graphic Designs also offers graphics design services, making them a comprehensive solution for tinting and aesthetic enhancements.

Cory Strickland, Senior Managing Director, M&A, added, “Printing veterans, Kevin Walls and Royce Gregory, built one of the most respected printing companies in the DFW metroplex. Under the new ownership of George and All Seasons Window Tint, it is evident the companies will be a strategic fit and that Walls Printing will continue to thrive.”

Generational Group Executive Managing Director of M&A - Central Region, Michael Goss, and his team, led by Senior Managing Director, M&A, Cory Strickland, supported by Managing Director, M&A, Ryan Johnson, closed the deal. Executive Managing director and Group Leader, Randy Kamin, and Senior M&A Advisor, Dave Heymann, established the initial relationship with Walls Printing Company.

