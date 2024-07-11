Dîner en Blanc Expands E-Store Selections to Include Table and Chair Rentals, Champagne, Wine and Gourmet Meal Box Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dîner en Blanc Vancouver is just over one month away and has transitioned to Phase 3 of the invitation stage. This means that those remaining on the invite list will shortly, if they have not already, receive their official invitation to Vancouver’s largest and most extravagant Dîner en Blanc yet. With the event fast approaching, here are some exciting new updates to share about the event:

Create your own ideal experience at the world’s largest pop-up picnic! For the first time ever, guests can tailor their experience by securing tables, chairs, wine, champagne, and gourmet meal boxes through the e-store before arriving at the top-secret destination on August 15th. Ordering these items ahead of time will ensure that guests can relax upon arrival and thoroughly enjoy what lies ahead of them throughout the evening.

The official sponsors of Dîner en Blanc Vancouver 2024 are Glowbal Restaurant Group, Bosa Development, Loungeworks/A&B Partytime Rentals, and Lux Affairs, with wine and champagne being supplied by event partners Villa Maria and Taittinger. With these fantastic sponsors secured, Dîner en Blanc is able to bring a new level of entertainment and adventure to this year’s attendees.

“We are thrilled to have these amazing sponsors on board for this year’s event and to be able offer guests a sense of ease with pre-ordering their food, drink and seating options ahead of time,” says Aly Armstrong, owner of Aly Armstrong Events, Dîner en Blanc Vancouver’s 2024 host. “We really wanted to prioritize the guest experience by making sure everyone can enjoy the day stress-free and immerse themselves in this unique and exciting experience!”

There is still time to join the invitation list, and interested individuals are encouraged to visit vancouver.dinerenblanc.com to secure their spot. Feel free to contact the media representative below for further details or to address any questions you may have.

About The Host

Aly Armstrong is passionate about producing Dîner en Blanc Vancouver because it beautifully combines her love for event planning with the enchantment of bringing people together in a unique and elegant setting. Aly thrives on creating memorable experiences, and Dîner en Blanc's emphasis on community, creativity, and sophistication aligns perfectly with her vision for extraordinary events. Her dedication to making each gathering a magical and unforgettable evening fuels her enthusiasm and commitment to this iconic event.

About The Brand

Le Dîner en Blanc is so much more than an event. It’s a unique cultural movement that empowers friends of friends to gather and celebrate their shared passions for life, food, fashion, and community, year after year, with a pinch of mystery and large serving of spontaneity. Elegantly dressed all in white, guests arrive at a secret location for a chic picnic en masse. They bring their own tables, chairs, picnic baskets—all the trimmings—to sit down with friends and make new connections in one of their city’s most beautiful public spaces. The location remains secret up until the very moment of arrival. Over the course of the evening, guests from all backgrounds eat, dance, and reconnect with the finer things in life as they appreciate the night’s magical experience.