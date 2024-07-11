Booz Allen Fuels Automation in Space

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) today announced that its corporate venture capital arm, Booz Allen Ventures, LLC, has made a strategic investment in Quindar, an early-stage commercial space technology company focused on automating and democratizing satellite operations. This investment is aligned with the firm’s VoLT business strategy—centered on velocity, leadership, and technology—and highlights the urgency of integrating mission-critical technologies across the space domain to increase awareness, security, automation, and data collection for decision advantage on a global scale.

“By continuing to invest in companies who are delivering innovative solutions and emerging tech to the space domain, we are demonstrating our commitment to safeguarding the nation’s interest and ensuring resiliency in an increasingly contested and competitive environment,” said Chris Bogdan, executive vice president at Booz Allen and leader of the firm’s space business. “This investment demonstrates Booz Allen’s commitment to shaping tomorrow’s capabilities and advancing our clients' missions as a critical integrator and data solutions provider for the space domain.”

As commercial efforts continue to rapidly transform the space domain, federal clients are increasingly asking industry to help accelerate innovation and integrate technology to modernize legacy, monolithic satellite and ground systems that are aging out—replacing them with new, proliferated, commercially developed technologies that are AI-enabled.

To help integrate and automate these growing missions and processes, Booz Allen Ventures—which identifies and invests in early-stage technology believed to be transformative to mission outcomes for the public sector—scouted and made a strategic investment in Quindar whose virtualized, cloud-scalable platform significantly improves the ability to command cooperative fleets of spacecraft using non-proprietary technologies—opening a path to create near-autonomous command and control (C2) capabilities to support space battle management.

This is the second space-focused investment made by Booz Allen Ventures since its inception in 2022, and the tenth overall—with a throughline of AI, cyber, and data aimed at speeding innovation for the Department of Defense and federal government.

“Quindar is thrilled to partner with Booz Allen Hamilton in advancing AI-enabled solutions for space management. Together, we aim to transform how space missions are managed, making them more efficient, secure, and accessible,” said Nate Hamet, CEO and co-founder of Quindar. “Our combined expertise and technology will pave the way to utilize our mission management platform, which is currently operating multiple customers and assets in space and support the United States in achieving near-autonomous command, control, and communication capabilities across hybrid fleets.”

This collaboration further demonstrates the power of dual-use technology and the need for partnership between the federal and commercial arenas. It also reflects the growing need in the space domain to scale and integrate efforts for mission success, with a focus on automation and secure, open architectures.

“For the last five years or so, the stacks that support satellite operations have been separated into different stovepipes, such as launch, payload, and operation,” said Travis Bales, managing director of Booz Allen Ventures. “Quindar’s stack enables the future of space support operations for disparate partners and payloads to be controlled through one holistic view.”

Since launching, Booz Allen’s $100 million corporate venture capital arm has made strategic investments in early-stage companies developing dual-use commercial technologies, including Latent AI, Synthetaic, Reveal Technology, Credo AI, Hidden Level, Shift5, Hidden Layer, Second Front (2F), and Albedo.

Read more about Booz Allen Ventures and the firm’s space solutions and capabilities.

