Cooler Master Announces Expanded Partnership with Infineon

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cooler Master, a leading provider of PC components, gaming peripherals, and tech lifestyle solutions, has recently announced an expanded partnership with Infineon Technologies AG, a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. This collaboration brings together Cooler Master’s expertise in thermal and power design with Infineon’s advanced semiconductor technology to introduce the X series high-wattage power supplies. These new power solutions, ranging from 850W to 2000W, are engineered to meet the growing demands of high-performance gaming, AI, and industrial applications.

“Cooler Master is thrilled to collaborate with Infineon, leveraging their cutting-edge semiconductor technology to enhance our power supply products,” says Jimmy Sha, Cooler Master CEO. “This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering high-performance solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Infineon Technologies is renowned for its cutting-edge power systems and semiconductor solutions, providing reliable and efficient components. This partnership is a significant leap forward in delivering efficient power and innovative thermal management to Cooler Master’s power supply products.

"Infineon is committed to develop high-efficiency power solutions to meet the various current and future power demands,” says Gary Chen, Director of Consumer, Computing & Communication Segment at Infineon, “We are delighted to contribute Infineon's comprehensive power product portfolio and expertise in applications to assist Cooler Master in launching high-performance, compact high-end power supply units. In the future, we will collaborate to further opportunities, such as the GaN solutions, to achieve the next-level of efficiency and power density, jointly driving the decarbonization in high performance computing."

The New X Series Power Supplies:

X Silent Series:

Edge Platinum 850W and 1100W (230V): The industry’s first fanless power supplies offering 850W and 1100W. These models integrate Cooler Master’s proprietary thermal solutions and Infineon’s advanced components to offer high power, eliminate noise and dust.

The industry’s first fanless power supplies offering 850W and 1100W. These models integrate Cooler Master’s proprietary thermal solutions and Infineon’s advanced components to offer high power, eliminate noise and dust. MAX Platinum 1300W: Designed with high-spec components and featuring Cooler Master’s exclusive Mobius fan, this model provides a durable and reliable power solution for high-end consumer markets.

X Mighty Platinum Series:

2000W (230V): Tailored for intensive tasks like machine learning, AI, and cloud servers, this power supply delivers up to 2000W with peak power capabilities reaching 4000W. Its PMBus interface and digital monitoring functions, make it ideal for professional workstations and multi-GPU setups.

Innovative Features and Benefits:

Advanced Thermal Management: Cooler Master’s proprietary thermal solutions combined with Infineon’s comprehensive power systems enhance cooling efficiency, enabling fanless designs in high-wattage models.

Cooler Master’s proprietary thermal solutions combined with Infineon’s comprehensive power systems enhance cooling efficiency, enabling fanless designs in high-wattage models. High Conversion Efficiency: Infineon’s power components, including LLC Controller and power discrete components, ensure optimal power conversion, supporting both silicon and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies.

Infineon’s power components, including LLC Controller and power discrete components, ensure optimal power conversion, supporting both silicon and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies. Silent Performance: The fanless design in the X Silent series eliminates noise and dust issues, providing a quiet computing experience.

The fanless design in the X Silent series eliminates noise and dust issues, providing a quiet computing experience. Digital Monitoring: Equipped with MasterCTRL software, these power supplies offer advanced digital monitoring.

###

About Cooler Master:

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world’s first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, Cooler Master is committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to stand out and embrace their inventive identity. Whether new builders use a PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers set up their battle stations to pay homage to their favorite character, Cooler Master revels in being Wired Different. Cooler Master is a brand aiming to go above and beyond by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own way. More information is available at www.coolermaster.com and join Cooler Master on Instagram, Twitter, Discord and Facebook.

About Infineon:

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 58,600 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €16.3 billion in the 2023 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Further information is available at www.infineon.com

This press release is available online at www.infineon.com/press

Follow us: X - Facebook - LinkedIn