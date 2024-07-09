BELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cal Dental USA is thrilled to announce the addition of NBA Champion and ESPN Sports Analyst Kendrick Perkins as a partner in their Cal Dental of Atlantic office. This exciting partnership underscores Cal Dental USA’s commitment to providing accessible, high-quality dental care and enhancing its community outreach efforts.

Kendrick Perkins: A Champion On and Off the Court

Kendrick Le'Dale Perkins, born on November 10, 1984, in Nederland, Texas, has had a remarkable career both on and off the basketball court. A former professional basketball player, Perkins entered the NBA directly out of high school and played for several teams, including the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New Orleans Pelicans. He won the NBA Championship in 2008 with the Celtics. After retiring from professional basketball, Perkins transitioned into a successful career as a sports analyst for ESPN, providing expert commentary and analysis on major sports talk shows such as NBA Today, Get Up, First Take, and SportsCenter.

Embracing a New Role in Healthcare

Perkins’s decision to join Cal Dental USA was fueled by his experiences traveling between Los Angeles and other cities, where he observed a significant need for more affordable healthcare services. "I saw firsthand how critical it is to have accessible healthcare, especially dental care, in communities that need it most," said Perkins. "Cal Dental USA’s mission to provide clean, pleasant offices with exceptional customer service aligns perfectly with my vision of giving back to the community."

Spending the Day in Bell, California

Perkins spent the day in the city of Bell, stopping by the Bell Police Station to meet all the wonderful people that protect this beautiful community. Reflecting on his visit, Perkins noted, "Bell reminds me of the small community where I came from. The police here are homegrown and deeply connected to the community, which makes a huge difference."

Cal Dental USA: A Legacy of Community Service

Cal Dental USA, led by CEO Dr. John Kim and Vice President James Jones, has a longstanding tradition of community involvement and excellence in dental care. The organization has undertaken numerous initiatives to support local communities. "We are huge on giving back to the communities in various ways," said Dr. Kim. "It's a core part of our mission to make a positive impact."

About Cal Dental of Atlantic

Located at 6905 Atlantic Ave., Bell, CA 90201, Cal Dental of Atlantic has been a cornerstone of the Bell community since 2015, providing exceptional dental care for the past 10 years. The office is known for its five-star service and commitment to improving the oral health of its patients.

About Bell, California

Bell is a vibrant city in Los Angeles County, known for its diverse population and rich history. Despite facing economic challenges, Bell remains a resilient community with a strong spirit of togetherness and innovation. The city is committed to overcoming its past financial crises and building a brighter future for its residents.

Cal Dental USA: A Vision for the Future

Cal Dental USA continues to grow under the strategic leadership of its executive team, earning recognition as one of The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies in 2024. The organization’s dedication to providing high-quality, affordable dental care and its robust community service initiatives underscore its commitment to making a positive impact on society.

Cal Dental USA, 6905 Atlantic Ave., Bell, CA 90201, www.caldentalusa.com