Major League Cricket Begins With a Bang on Willow by Cricbuzz With Free Sunday Night Matches and Exclusive Broadcast Partnerships

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Willow by Cricbuzz, offering more live, streaming and on-demand cricket than any other sports service, today announced comprehensive broadcasting plans for the 2024 Major League Cricket (MLC) season. Cricket fans across North America can look forward to unparalleled access to live MLC matches on Willow by Cricbuzz and their regional sports network, in addition to special free-to-view broadcasts on Sunday nights on www.willow.tv, www.cricbuzz.com, the Cricbuzz app, and the Willow app.

In addition to airing all MLC matches on Willow by Cricbuzz, the company has partnered with various regional sports networks to bring regular season matches to local markets. Now, fans can rally behind their hometown teams and root for many of the same players who thrilled them during the USA’s unforgettable ICC T20 World Cup run.

Partnered Regional Sports Networks Include:

Monumental Sports Network (DC Freedom)

(DC Freedom) YES Network (MI New York)

(MI New York) ROOT SPORTS (Seattle Orcas)

(Seattle Orcas) Bally Sports Southwest (Texas Super Kings)

(Texas Super Kings) Bally Sports SoCal (LA Knight Riders)

Three Sunday night matches on July 7, 14, and 21 at 8:30 PM EDT will be available for free viewing on Willow by Cricbuzz (www.willow.tv), www.cricbuzz.com, the Cricbuzz app, the Willow app, Sling Freestream, and Fubo TV, providing unprecedented access for fans nationwide, all at no cost.

Free Sunday Night Matches Schedule:

Sunday, July 7 : Los Angeles Knight Riders vs. San Francisco Unicorns at 8:30 PM EDT

: Los Angeles Knight Riders vs. San Francisco Unicorns at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday, July 14 : MI New York vs. Texas Super Kings at 8:30 PM EDT

: MI New York vs. Texas Super Kings at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday, July 21: MI New York vs. Los Angeles Knight Riders at 8:30 PM EDT

“Riding the momentum from the USA’s unforgettable T20 World Cup run, Major League Cricket is poised for a spectacular future,” said Todd Myers, COO of Willow by Cricbuzz. “Our partnerships with regional sports networks provide fans unprecedented access to watch their favorite World Cup players on local teams, critically weaving the sport into the fabric of local communities. The addition of free Sunday night viewings also broadens access, energizing a vibrant and rising fan community eager to support their hometown heroes. This is the beginning of a new chapter in North American cricket, with boundless growth potential.”

About Willow by Cricbuzz

Willow by Cricbuzz is the premier destination for cricket in the United States and Canada, boasting the most comprehensive live, streaming, and on-demand cricket coverage available. Guided by its mission to make cricket globally accessible, Willow by Cricbuzz combines cricket’s rich heritage with innovative broadcasting to offer an unmatched viewing experience.

Dedicated to excellence and innovation, Willow by Cricbuzz provides cricket enthusiasts with HD-quality live streaming, interactive scorecards, and extensive coverage from nearly every major cricket board and tournament worldwide.

Willow by Cricbuzz’s TV network is also available through top providers such as DISH, Sling, Fios, Spectrum, Xfinity, Optimum, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, and FuboTV, and also offers a dedicated streaming app available on all major CTV devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Android TV, Chromecast, Google TV, and more, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action.

Explore the ultimate cricket experience at www.willow.tv.

About Cricbuzz

Cricbuzz is the global leader in cricket content, accessible across the web, iOS, and Android platforms on mobile and connected TV. Offering 360-degree comprehensive cricket coverage, Cricbuzz delivers ball-by-ball text commentary, compelling video analysis by the best cricket experts worldwide, timely news, match reports, editorials, statistics, rankings, and live match streaming in several regions. With over 125 million monthly active users globally and more than 495 million downloads as of January 2024, Cricbuzz is the largest single sport app in the world.