Pvolve Joins Erewhon Lifestyle Collective

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pvolve—the workout method that pairs low-impact, functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, and Erewhon, a premier independent retailer of organic foods and wellness products in the United States, today unveiled exclusive offers for their members.

From July 1st, 2024, to June 31st, 2025, Pvolve will be featured on Erewhon’s Lifestyle Collective site, where Erewhon Members will have access to special offers on Pvolve equipment and classes at participating Pvolve Studios. Erewhon’s Lifestyle Collective provides members with exclusive deals and offers for wellness, hospitality, and fitness brands. Pvolve and Erewhon will also host exclusive pop-up classes for their members throughout the year.

“We’re excited to work with Erewhon, one of the hottest and most beloved brands, and offer special Pvolve access to their members. Erewhon members care deeply about health and longevity, and Pvolve offers an unmatched fitness solution that the Erewhon community can benefit from,” said Julie Cartwright, President of Pvolve. “Erewhon also has a strong presence in the Los Angeles area, which perfectly complements Pvolve’s flagship location in West Hollywood and our new location opening in Santa Monica this summer.”

Pvolve has grown significantly in the last year, opening 14 studios throughout North America and partnering with other high-profile brands, including Vuori, Sakara, HigherDose, LolaVie, Natural Cycles, and more. This follows the company’s strategic partnership with renowned actress Jennifer Aniston, who joined Pvolve in 2023 after falling in love with the method as a secret streamer.

Pvolve’s low-impact fitness method can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,300 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio online, and targeted workout series, all available via the web and mobile apps. In addition to digital programming, Pvolve has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, franchises across the US and Canada, and more than 40 locations in development. For more information, please visit www.pvolve.com.

To learn more about Erewhon Markets and find locations, visit www.erewhon.com.

About Pvolve

Pvolve is a workout method that pairs low-impact, functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, so members can live younger, and longer. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body’s holistic needs while making you look and feel great. The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston, officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member, and referring to it as “transformational.” Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,300 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio, and targeted series, all available via the web and mobile apps. Additionally, Pvolve has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and franchises across the US and Canada, with more than 40 locations in development. For more information, please visit https://www.pvolve.com/, https://pvolvefranchise.com/.

About Erewhon

Erewhon is an independent, family-owned Certified B Corp and Certified Organic Retailer with 10 locations across Southern California. Since 1968, Erewhon has been providing organic, ethically-sourced foods to the communities it serves. It’s committed to sourcing healthy, nutrient-dense products, backing local growers and brands, and supporting the environment. Recognized for its uncompromising quality standards and customer service, Erewhon sustains a community centered in caring, curiosity, and positive change.

For more information, visit erewhon.com.