Veritone Announces Multi-Year Agreement with Tennis Australia to Expand Access to Premium Tennis Content

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leading global provider of digital asset management, licensing and metadata solutions, today announced a content licensing agreement with Tennis Australia, the governing body of tennis in Australia and host of the prestigious Australian Open, one of the sport’s four annual Grand Slam® tournaments.

The agreement enables Veritone to license archival match footage from the Australian Open to content buyers in North America. Veritone’s extensive customer base in advertising, documentary, editorial, arts and entertainment can now curate, source and license diverse tennis media through a single, streamlined platform.

“We are excited to partner with Veritone to help drive the value of our archival media licensing business in North America,” said John Garcia, Head of Media Business Development, Tennis Australia. “We trust Veritone’s deep heritage in managing Grand Slam® tennis rights and are excited to enable licensees in North America with greater access to the Australian Open archive.”

With the addition of Tennis Australia and the Australian Open to its roster, Veritone further solidifies its position as a leader in sports content licensing, providing unparalleled access to premium sports media and helping rights holders, rights owners and content creators maximize the value of their content assets.

“Veritone is now home to archival Grand Slam® media licensing, having signed Tennis Australia and Australian Open to our licensing roster, in addition to our long-standing relationships with the United States Tennis Association and the US Open, Fédération Française de Tennis and the French Open,” said Craig Caruso, Vice President, Sports Media & Commercial Partnerships at Veritone. “We look forward to bringing iconic moments from the Australian Open to our extensive buyer network.”

The Australian Open 2024 was a record-breaking event, reaching over 2.17 billion people globally.

