Ballogy Teams Up With Houston Texans Quarterback C.J. Stroud

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballogy Inc., the leading skills development and assessment mobile app platform for youth and amateur athletes, announced today it is partnering with National Football League (NFL) star quarterback, C.J. Stroud, as the company expands beyond basketball to inspire and empower youth and amateur athletes to continue reaching for the next level of their sport. Stroud will be integral in the development of curriculum and assessments for Ballogy football scheduled to launch later this year.

“I’m excited to help the next generation of athletes reach their potential,” said Stroud. “Ballogy enables any athlete anywhere to train and track their development and easily share their results with coaches and scouts. The platform unlocks the potential of all athletes and truly levels the playing field. It’s a brand promise I value and I’m excited to support.”

Stroud was a Heisman Trophy finalist at The Ohio State University before being selected by the Houston Texans second overall in the 2023 NFL draft. In his rookie season, Stroud led the Texans to a division title and playoff victory en route to winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. At only 22-years-old, he's the youngest passer in NFL history to throw for 450 yards in a game.

“We are honored to partner with C.J. to build our brand awareness within football and reach more youth athletes that are hungry for data-driven improvement and objectivity,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “From his early days honing his skills to becoming the driving force behind the Texan’s turnaround to his steadfast faith in God, he makes an incredible role model and ambassador for Ballogy.”

Ballogy empowers youth and amateur athletes and coaches to improve in their sport(s) by providing a platform that measures, tracks, and develops athletic skills; facilitates access to the best training resources available; and provides a forum for players to connect, compete, and share their success.

Ballogy has also been named the official development and analytics app for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), and a number of National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) schools.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s first-of-its-kind skills development and assessment app gives coaches an opportunity to deliver a vetted training program to their players year-round, all from the palm of their hand. The training curriculum available on the Ballogy app is endorsed by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and has been widely adopted by middle schools, high schools, and camp programs throughout North America. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. www.ballogy.com