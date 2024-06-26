Littelfuse Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Littelfuse 2023 Sustainability Report: This report provides a comprehensive overview of our sustainability initiatives, strategies, and their impact—a testament to our enduring commitment to transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement. (Photo: Business Wire)

We are excited to present our 4th annual Sustainability Report! Discover how we're staying true to our Littelfuse values and making a positive impact on our planet. “The progress detailed in this report would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our global team. Thank you, Team Littelfuse, for your creativity, innovation, and unwavering commitment to sustainability.” – Dave Heinzmann, President & CEO

We are excited to present our 4th annual Sustainability Report! Discover how we're staying true to our Littelfuse values and making a positive impact on our planet. “The progress detailed in this report would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our global team. Thank you, Team Littelfuse, for your creativity, innovation, and unwavering commitment to sustainability.” – Dave Heinzmann, President & CEO

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, is proud to announce the release of our fourth annual Sustainability Report. At Littelfuse, we believe that every employee, customer, and partner has the potential to drive positive change – environmentally, socially, and ethically. Together, we’re shaping a future defined by sustainable choices and conscientious actions.

“Sustainability isn’t just a concept for us; it’s integrated into our business strategy, processes, and daily actions,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to share our latest report, which reflects on the progress we have made over the last year. Our dedication goes beyond just meeting targets—it’s about creating lasting value for our communities, customers, partners, and planet.”

Littelfuse strategic focus on developing and launching products that enable customers’ sustainability efforts is at the heart of our purpose. By equipping our customers with innovative offerings, we empower them to deliver more sustainable solutions that help to drive broader environmental progress throughout the industries we serve.

Highlights from the 2023 Sustainability Report:

Environmental

24% reduction in GHG intensity since 2019

46% of our manufacturing sites utilize renewable energy

Established site-level annual GHG and water targets

37% increase in water recycling

3-year consecutive reduction in hazardous waste

Social

22.5% females in leadership, an increase of 1.5% from the prior year

Enhanced leadership training and coaching program

3 sites maintained zero workplace injuries for 3+ consecutive years

805 critical suppliers screened for ESG risk

91% of employees agree their manager sets a good example for ethical behavior

Governance

Local Ethics Ambassadors program launched at 28 largest locations

30,200 hours of ethics and compliance training

Gold rating from EcoVadis (94 th percentile)

percentile) Obtained third-party verified GHG data

Enhanced workplace investigation program and training

“I am excited by the efforts of our global team to prioritize our Sustainability initiatives through creativity and innovation as we focus on continuous improvement and find new ways to integrate our sustainability objectives into our business,” said Rebekah Mihm, Littelfuse Global Ethics, Compliance, and Sustainability Senior Manager. “We invite everyone to join us in driving progress on our sustainability journey.”

To learn more about Littelfuse ESG initiatives, visit our environmental, social, and governance webpage. The 2023 Littelfuse Sustainability Report is available for download here.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 20 countries, and with approximately 17,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation, and electronics end markets–everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

LFUS-G