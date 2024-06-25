4iG Subsidiaries Consolidate All Retail Customers on Netcracker’s Digital BSS and OSS Solutions

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today that 4iG, a Hungarian convergent communications group, has launched a transformation program to migrate all retail customers of its subsidiary companies – Vodafone Hungary and DIGI – onto Netcracker’s full IT stack, which includes Netcracker Digital BSS and Netcracker Digital OSS, part of the flagship Netcracker Digital Platform.

The multi-year project to bring all operating companies on a single cloud-ready IT stack will help Vodafone Hungary and DIGI increase their use of automation and centralized processes, as well as improve customer experience by creating an integrated operation.

4iG’s subsidiaries and their customers will also benefit from a new far-reaching application development engagement, allowing the companies to support an expanding retail customer base and wide range of business requirements and processes.

The operator will continue leveraging Netcracker’s extensive managed service offerings to support existing deployments while targeting the highest levels of service stability. A robust Agile culture, reinforced with powerful DevOps automation processes and tools, will help deliver new functionality, operational enhancements and solution updates for faster time to delivery.

“Throughout our partnership with Netcracker, we have experienced continuously improving operational stability and development quality,” said Tamás Bányai, CEO at Vodafone Hungary. “Now that we are bringing our partners onto our network, that relationship will become even more critical, and we look forward to these new projects and additional success.”

“As 4iG grows its business and customer base, Netcracker is honored to continue its journey as the group’s IT partner of choice,” said Benedetto Spaziani, GM at Netcracker. “We are excited to be part of such a critical migration project that includes application development to help 4iG streamline its operations and deliver the best experience for its customers.”

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today’s communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions – including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform – value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.