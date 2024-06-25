Tyto Athene Awarded Large Business Spot on FBI’s ITSSS-2 BPA

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qbase LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tyto Athene, LLC ("Tyto"), announced that it has won a spot on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Information Technology Supplies and Support Services 2nd Generation blanket purchase agreement. With an estimated spend of $8 billion over eight years, ITSSS-2 is the largest IT contract vehicle ever established by the FBI. The contract vehicle will streamline the process of obtaining critical IT service needs and will be available for use by all Department of Justice components to procure IT services.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership and success in supporting the FBI in making key advancements for essential IT and advanced technology services,” said Dennis Kelly, CEO of Tyto Athene. “This contract is another facet of our continued company growth and expansion in supporting the DOJ and highlights our team as a true leader in IT services and solutions for the nation’s top security needs.”

Tyto is a leading provider of mission-critical IT and applied technology services to U.S. intelligence community and national security clients and has supported the FBI for over 12 years. The company is an incumbent on the original, highly successful ITSSS contract vehicle.

This recent win furthers Tyto’s experience with the Justice Department and deepens the company’s expertise as a leader in IT services support across the FBI as well as other intelligence community and national security agencies. It also follows Tyto’s recent acquisition of MindPoint Group, a leader in cyber solutions with an honorable track record of supporting DOJ’s cybersecurity efforts, including as-a-service solutions for its security operations center.

About Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene is a leading provider of mission-focused solutions for U.S. defense, national security, intelligence, space, civilian, and public safety agencies around the globe. We bring over 60 years of experience, global logistics expertise, and full-spectrum digital transformation solutions to seamlessly integrate and modernize enterprise-level operations. We transform our deep understanding of the customer’s mission to deliver increased resiliency, capability, and flexibility so agencies can act with certainty. Headquartered in Herndon, VA, Tyto has eleven offices in the U.S. and Europe. For more information, visit https://gotyto.com/ or Tyto Athene on LinkedIn.