Uproxx Studios & Toyota Tacoma Challenge You To Take On The 10-Mile Challenge In Your City

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UPROXX Studios, in partnership with Toyota Tacoma, is thrilled to unveil the 10-Mile Challenge, a multimedia content series designed to inspire city dwellers in their quest for escape and adventure. The 10-Mile Challenge is devised around the concept that the thrill of exploration isn't exclusive to venturing off to faraway lands – it can often be found within an easy drive from our favorite big cities.

“There’s an entire generation of young adventurers living and working in our cities,” says Steve Bramucci, Senior Director of Creative Solutions for UPROXX Studios. “At UPROXX, we want to support them with tools, tips, and destination guides.”

86% of Americans are calling urban areas home, a number that's set to bump up to 89% by 2050. And those urban dwellers long to experience travel and adventure. With inflation continuing to be an uncertain variable, U.S. adults are choosing to "play defense" with their savings and investments. Despite this, 59% of U.S. adults plan to maintain or increase their spending on restaurants, vacations, and entertainment. This data suggests a dual desire for adventure and fiscal prudence, making the prospect of semi-local adventures – which allow for travel and exploration without significant financial outlay – more appealing than ever. The 10-Mile Challenge offers a solution, encouraging urban explorers and weekend warriors to discover unique, affordable experiences just beyond their doorstep.

The 10-Mile Challenge concept was born from UPROXX’s commitment to inspiring people to live big, fun, adventurous lives. It was an ideal match for the unrivaled strength and performance of the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and Trailhunter. Together, Toyota and UPROXX want to support spontaneous adventurers in their pursuit of life-affirming experiences. The Toyota Tacoma stands as a fearless accomplice in these adventures, with features like the 18-in TRD Sport machined alloy wheels, TRD Sport-Tuned Suspension, and 14-in Multimedia Touchscreen for the SUPERSONIC RED TRD PRO model. The TRAILHUNTER model, on the other hand, boasts of the i-FORCE MAX - Turbocharged hybrid powertrain, Power Open & Close Tailgate, and Full Time 4-wheel Drive with an electronic locking center differential.

Whether you’re in Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco, or somewhere in between, we challenge you to explore by going just 10 miles away. Adventure awaits.

JARRET MYER BIO:

Jarret Myer is the original co-founder (and current CEO) of the groundbreaking Uproxx Media, a digital platform that merges pop culture with a streetwise swagger, tailor-made for the internet age. Starting his career in the 1990s as the co-founder of Rawkus Records, Myer has been pivotal in pushing the envelope of hip hop, bringing some of the most iconic artists into the limelight, including Yassin Bey (formerly Mos Def), Talib Kweli, Pharoah Monch, and El-P (currently of Run the Jewels).

With a keen eye for the next big thing, Myer transitioned from music mogul to digital dynamo, establishing Uproxx as a haven for young, culturally savvy audiences. Under his leadership, Uproxx has grown into a multimedia powerhouse, delivering a blend of content that spans music, film, sports, and lifestyle, all served with an authentic voice that speaks directly to engaged and passionate fandoms.

A visionary entrepreneur, Jarret continues to reinvent the media landscape, diving headfirst into new platforms and technologies. His forward-thinking approach ensures that Uproxx remains at the forefront of both content creation and cultural commentary, making it a go-to source for millions who crave cutting-edge music and insightful lifestyle, entertainment, and basketball coverage.

RICH ANTONIELLO BIO:

Rich Antoniello is a new media titan -- blending pop culture savvy with startup-energy and business acumen. As the CEO of Complex Networks, he transformed a once niche magazine into a dynamic, multi-platform behemoth that currently includes videos, documentaries, and a full-scale festival, serving up everything from sneakers and streetwear to music and movies. He's the brain behind merging high-brow art with hip-hop sensibilities, making Complex a sanctuary for creators, artists, and audiences who live at the intersection of style and substance.

Stepping into a leadership role at Uproxx, Rich fosters a bold, unapologetic voice that resonates with a generation that demands authenticity.