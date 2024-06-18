Praia Health Announces Partnership with CLEAR to Enhance Healthcare Identity Verification

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Praia Health, a consumer platform for delivering individualized health solutions at scale, announced today a new partnership with CLEAR, the secure identity company, to enhance identity verification processes for health systems.

The partnership represents a significant step forward in enabling organizations to engage with patients, demonstrating the immense potential for collaboration to break down technological barriers. The collaboration streamlines the verification of the identity of users who are logged into a health system’s website or mobile app and makes it possible for the consumer to receive more individualized communication outside of their clinical and non-clinical encounters.

“We are excited to join forces with CLEAR to introduce a new standard of identity verification in healthcare,” said Justin Dearborn, CEO of Praia Health. “Integrating CLEAR's advanced biometric authentication capabilities into our platform streamlines the process of establishing consumer identity outside of clinical records, which enables health systems to deliver a new level of secure, individualized experiences at scale.”

Praia Health will offer CLEAR’s identity verification technology integrated into the Praia Health platform in a seamless experience. Customers using Praia’s platform will have the option to have their accounts verified through CLEAR’s technology, providing access to personalized health system programs and services. The Praia platform takes a health system's services, programs, initiatives and resources and systematically delivers them to the right health consumers at the right time, based upon their unique best practices, protocols and preferences — dynamically adjusting the consumer experience based upon everything that is known. Additionally, users will be able to access Praia’s wealth of ecosystem partners — reducing the need for multiple logins, removing user friction and creating a personalized consumer experience through their healthcare journey.

“We are proud to partner with Praia Health to expand the power of our identity platform within the healthcare industry,” said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR. “By combining our expertise in secure identity verification with Praia Health's consumer platform and ecosystem of digital health partners, we will continue to revolutionize the way identity is authenticated in healthcare settings, ultimately improving patient care and security.”

Indianapolis-based Community Health Network will be the first health system to implement both technologies, continuing their track record of pioneering world-class innovations.

“CLEAR and Praia Health are a powerful combination,” said Patrick McGill, M.D., EVP and Chief Transformation Officer of Community Health Network. “Together, these two premier platforms enable us to deliver personalized health in new and exciting ways that are transforming the industry.”

The partnership with Praia Health is the latest milestone for CLEAR in healthcare this year. In June, InterSystems Health Gateway Service announced an integration with CLEAR Verified Identity technology to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of patient data management. In May, CLEAR and Wellstar Health System announced a partnership to offer a seamless and secure check-in experience for patients. In March, University of Miami Health System announced the results of a partnership with CLEAR. Also in March, CLEAR became one of only five companies to be NIST 800-63-3 aligned and “Full Service Accredited” by the Kantara Initiative, indicating that they deliver high levels of identity assurance.

About Praia Health

Incubated at Providence, one of the nation’s largest and most innovative health systems, Praia Health™ is a modern consumer platform for health systems that is revolutionizing the delivery of individualized health solutions at scale. In April 2024, Praia announced the closing of a $20 million oversubscribed Series A financing round led by Frist Cressey Ventures and backed by SignalFire, Epsilon Health Investors and Providence Ventures. For more information about Praia Health, visit praiahealth.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 22 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you — making everyday experiences easier, more secure and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and they never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled “Risk Factors” in their Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.