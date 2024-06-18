Vibrint and QED Partner to Launch Revolutionary Quantum-Safe Solutions

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vibrint, a leading innovator in federal technology solutions, today announced it has teamed with quantum technology pioneer QED to codevelop a range of solutions that will allow federal government agencies to ensure quantum safety in critical infrastructure, defense and intelligence.

“We are excited to be working closely with the QED team, who are respected as the most creative and skilled technology people in the field of quantum-safe technologies today,” said Tom Lash, CEO of Vibrint. “Their incredible innovations in post-quantum cryptography and quantum random number generation align perfectly with our mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions to national security organizations. Together, we can provide unparalleled security for our clients’ most critical infrastructures.”

This collaboration focuses on helping federal customers prepare for “Q” day — the anticipated moment when quantum computing will be capable of surpassing current encryption protocols. PQC, relying on true QRNG supplied by QED’s offerings, has been developed to address this event.

The advent of quantum computing presents significant threats to IT infrastructure, including:

Security systems. Quantum computers can potentially break encryption protocols in mere milliseconds, rendering current security measures obsolete.

Quantum computers can potentially break encryption protocols in mere milliseconds, rendering current security measures obsolete. Servers and cloud infrastructures. Traditional servers and cloud infrastructures are highly vulnerable to quantum attacks.

Traditional servers and cloud infrastructures are highly vulnerable to quantum attacks. Users, including mobile and desktops. End users on mobile devices and desktops are at risk, necessitating robust, quantum-safe measures.

End users on mobile devices and desktops are at risk, necessitating robust, quantum-safe measures. Edge devices, including unmanned vehicles and satellites. Edge devices require advanced protection to ensure operational security.

Vibrint Quantum-Safe Solutions powered by QED are both hardware- and software-based, aim to fortify existing security measures, and are fully compliant with Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS), National Security Agency (NSA) and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards. The Vibrint and QED teams’ solutions are designed to be future-proof, supporting updates to the current generation of quantum-resistant algorithms and seamlessly integrating with existing communication protocols. The hardware solutions include accelerators that eliminate latency and bottlenecks, providing efficient and secure operations.

“Our collaboration with Vibrint is a significant step forward in ensuring that our digital infrastructure remains secure against the threats posed by quantum computing,” said Jesse Van Griensven, CEO of QED. “These solutions are not only built to address today’s vulnerabilities but also designed to adapt and evolve with future advancements in quantum-resistant algorithms. [Vibrint’s and QED’s] close relationships within the national security community, and their passion for driving rapid solutions for customers’ most critical mission challenges, open opportunities for providing valuable support at an important time. By teaming up, we are bringing advanced tech to secure systems from on-site to the cloud to the tip of the spear, helping safeguard forces, systems and America’s most vital assets.”

Vibrint Quantum-Safe Solutions powered by QED include:

QED co-processor. Accelerates PQC algorithms. QED solutions resolve PQC challenges immediately, without impacting processing speeds.

Accelerates PQC algorithms. Compact-form chipset board. Integrates QRNG and the co-processor to reduce the surface of attack. Delivering integrated solutions reduces the opportunity for physical hardware manipulation to interrupt encryption.

Integrates QRNG and the co-processor to reduce the surface of attack. Quantum eSIM provisioning. Provides enhanced security. Traditional provisioning is vulnerable to attack, so securing provisioning ensures confidence in adding new devices to mobile networks.

Provides enhanced security.

The QED solution suite solves pressing, critical needs immediately, with solutions that are ready to deploy to your infrastructure. Offerings such as the following allow customers to meet security mandates without delay:

Quantum-resistant solutions for global IT infrastructure. Ensure security across all sectors.

Ensure security across all sectors. PQC. Handled only by experts in cryptography and quantum computing.

Handled only by experts in cryptography and quantum computing. Support solutions with software and hardware devices. Ensure comprehensive security.

Ensure comprehensive security. Automated PQC for all data transfers. Including data centers, sensor measurements and video.

Including data centers, sensor measurements and video. PQC drawbacks solution. Generate secure keys using quantum mechanics, the only accepted true random number generator.

About Vibrint

Vibrint helps national security customers Make the Right Call, sustaining mission advantage at the forefront of intelligence gathering and analysis. Our teams of technologists, analysts and mission specialists pursue innovation in high-performance computing, SIGINT research and analysis, software and systems development, and mission resilience. The systems we create and the services we provide enhance our customers’ capacity and capability for harvesting and harnessing data, enhancing the quality and speed of mission-critical decisions. Within our Collaboration Lab environment, we leverage our technical expertise to explore future capabilities vital to the U.S. national security mission. Vibrint is based in Annapolis Junction, Maryland. Find us at vibrint.com and @Vibrint on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About QED

Quantum Encryption Defense pioneers advanced quantum encryption solutions to meet the dynamic security needs of the U.S. government, the Department of Defense, and the broader global security and intelligence community. The QED team innovates essential, adaptable solutions engineered to fortify defense and intelligence capabilities across a broad spectrum of operational scenarios. Learn more at qedef.com.