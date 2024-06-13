CBRE Expands Climate Risk Assessment Capabilities with Climate X Agreement, Enabling Enhanced Actionable Sustainability Insights

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) today announced expanded capabilities to provide comprehensive climate risk data for property investors and occupiers to accelerate their sustainability planning, reporting and decision making.

The company has entered into an agreement with Climate X, a risk analysis platform, to enable CBRE’s sustainability specialists to translate climate risk scenarios and hazards into easy-to-understand information that helps clients evaluate locations and pinpoint potential threats from climate risks.

“ Companies are operating in a world of increasing climate risks while also trying to advance their efforts to reduce emissions across their portfolios. This challenge will become more daunting as global temperatures continue to rise. We are simplifying complexity for our clients through a transparent, end-to-end approach to climate risk assessments and decarbonization strategies at a global and asset level,” said Rob Bernard, CBRE’s chief sustainability officer.

Climate X’s platform facilitates the calculation of risk from local hazards, such as coastal flooding, drought, extreme heat, landslides, storms and wildfires. It also enables CBRE to help clients to calculate CapEx requirements and return on investment for retrofits and acquisitions that increase adaptation and resilience.

“ Climate change is redefining how and where companies operate. With Climate X’s cutting-edge data analytics, CBRE is poised to deliver best-in-class solutions that empower clients to take an ROI-driven approach to mitigate climate impacts across every stage of the asset lifecycle,” said Lukky Ahmed, CEO & Co-Founder at Climate X.

As CBRE seeks to simplify the complexity of sustainability, the company will continue to expand its focus on climate risk and its potential impact on clients’ portfolios locally and globally.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2023 revenue). The company has more than 130,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.