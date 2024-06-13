Resonant Technology Group Announces Strategic Distribution Agreement with Wilbur-Ellis

PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resonant Technology Group (“Resonant”), a leading innovator in agricultural solutions, is pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with Wilbur-Ellis, a recognized leader in the marketing and distribution of plant protection and nutritional products. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Resonant’s expansion strategy and aims to enhance the availability of its pioneering products across various agricultural sectors.

Under the terms of the agreement, Wilbur-Ellis will distribute Resonant’s cutting-edge products, continuing to distribute its highly successful vineyard solutions, and expanding to include a broader range of the company's offerings. This collaboration leverages Wilbur-Ellis's extensive distribution network to introduce Resonant’s products to new markets and customers, reinforcing both companies' commitments to sustainable and efficient agricultural practices.

Michael Hoffmann, Resonant CEO, stated, “This partnership with Wilbur-Ellis represents a powerful opportunity for Resonant Technology Group to expand our presence in the agricultural industry in North America. Wilbur-Ellis’s strong distribution channels and extensive market research make them the ideal partner to help us deliver our innovative solutions to more customers across the country.”

Armon Azevedo, Wilbur-Ellis retail manager in California commented, “We are excited about our ongoing partnership with Resonant Technology Group. Their reputation for innovation and quality complements our mission to offer the best and most sustainable solutions to our clients. Starting with the vineyard sector, where both companies have established a strong footprint, we look forward to bringing Resonant’s exceptional product line to our diverse customer base.”

Current adoption and results – Resonant’s vineyard products are currently being used across six different wineries, spanning over 600 acres in California and ten different varieties of grapes. The same products have been being used in vineyards in Italy for more than 20 years. Resonant’s suite of innovative vineyard applications promote a healthy and vigorous soil microbiome, helping vines to become more productive and more resilient to water shortages and heat stress. This allows for improved yields and higher-quality grapes, often improving the quality and complexity of the resulting wines.

About Resonant Technology Group

Resonant Technology Group is at the forefront of agricultural innovation, developing technologies that enhance crop productivity and sustainability. With a focus on customer-driven solutions, Resonant aims to revolutionize farming practices through science and technology. For more information, please visit www.resonanttechnology.com.

About Wilbur-Ellis Companies

Founded in 1921, the Wilbur-Ellis companies are leading marketers, distributors and manufacturers of agricultural products and animal nutrients. By developing strong relationships, making strategic market investments, and capitalizing on new opportunities, the Wilbur-Ellis companies have continued to grow the business with sales of over $3.5 billion. For more information, please visit www.wilburellis.com.

Wilbur-Ellis Agriculture, with annual sales revenue of $2.5 billion, has over 150 retail locations throughout the U.S.

Forward-Looking Statements

