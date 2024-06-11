G&S Adds MorganMyers to Further Expand Its Expertise and Offerings in Agriculture and Food

G&S’s ownership team has established the G&S Integrated Marketing Communications Group to manage its respective go-to-market brands, G&S Business Communications and MorganMyers, a G&S Agency. Each agency serves specific markets and business needs. The combined group has more than 165 employees and generates more than $33M in annual revenue.(Graphic: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--G&S, an award-winning independent agency, has acquired Morgan & Myers, Inc., dba MorganMyers, expanding its leading position in agribusiness marketing and increasing its portfolio of food and CPG brands.

The MorganMyers team brings significant expertise and relationships with industry-leading clients in agricultural production and technology, farm and commodity organizations, as well as food and beverage. The firm has a 42-year history of success that reflects the team’s passion for award-winning strategy, creativity, innovation and the ability to help clients create meaningful brand connections. Moving forward, it will be a wholly owned subsidiary of G&S and go to market as MorganMyers, a G&S Agency.

“We could not be more pleased to welcome the team at MorganMyers to our G&S family,” said Anne Green, Principal and CEO of G&S. “The firm has a rich history of closely partnering with clients in agriculture and food and is a perfect complement to our own 50-plus year history of helping innovative companies change the world. They will bring exceptional expertise to our team, diversify our portfolio of clients, infuse new ideas and thinking, and increase our combined annual revenue by more than $5M.”

For G&S, MorganMyers adds significant talent and clients in key agriculture and food market sectors. For MorganMyers, joining G&S offers clients access to a deeper set of integrated services and resources across Creative, Digital, Paid Media and Project Management, as well as creating new opportunities for employee and agency growth.

“G&S is the natural choice to take our great brand to the next level and invest in our combined future,” said Tim Oliver, president of MorganMyers, a G&S Agency. “It was important for us to become part of a larger, independent company that has a strong leadership team and shares a similar client-centered culture. This move offers our clients access to a wider array of creative resources and capabilities to support their business growth and brings additional professional development and career opportunities for our talented team.”

The acquisition is effective as of June 10, 2024 and the current management team of Oliver, Janine Stewart, Linda Wenck and Max Wenck, will remain with MorganMyers, a G&S Agency. Clients will continue to be served from the agency’s current offices in Waukesha, Wis. and Waterloo, Iowa., as well as by remote employees in multiple regions of the country. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

G&S Integrated Marketing Communications Group Established

In tandem with the acquisition, G&S’s ownership team has established the G&S Integrated Marketing Communications Group to manage its respective go-to-market brands, G&S Business Communications and MorganMyers, a G&S Agency. Each agency serves specific markets and business needs. The combined group has more than 165 employees and generates more than $33M in annual revenue. It is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, Ill., Raleigh, N.C., Waukesha, Wis., and Waterloo, Iowa, and remote employees in multiple regions of the country.

G&S Business Communications primarily serves B2B brands and has a proven record for taking the highly complex and making it easy to understand and embrace. The agency offers a broad range of services designed for the Fortune 500, mid-market companies and innovative start-ups across six key markets including Advanced Manufacturing & Energy, Agribusiness, Healthcare & Wellness, Home & Building, Landscape & Outdoor Living and Professional & Financial Services.

MorganMyers builds, promotes and protects ag and food brands that help feed the world. They offer distinct expertise in telling stories from “field and farm to food and fork” that create demand and build trust. The agency is known for launching new agricultural technologies and effectively communicating sustainability initiatives.

“Given the strength of MorganMyers in the markets it serves, we saw an opportunity to create a house of G&S brands under the umbrella of the G&S Integrated Marketing Communications Group to solidify our position as a multi-faceted marketing and communications platform serving multiple high-value markets,” said Steve Halsey, principal and Chief Growth Officer of G&S. “Our goal is to expand our business portfolio and offer a broader range of specialized services via the powerhouse agency brands of G&S Business Communications and MorganMyers, a G&S Agency. We are committed to leveraging the unique teams, strengths, expertise, passion and focus of the respective portfolio agencies to inspire action, resulting in business growth for our clients.”

This acquisition, the second in G&S’s history after acquiring CooperKatz in 2018, reflects the ownership group’s dedication to continued innovation and growth. It also underscores G&S’ unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results for its clients while embracing new opportunities for success.

About the G&S Integrated Marketing Communications Group

G&S is a global, independent and integrated marketing communications group headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, Ill., Raleigh, N.C., Waukesha, Wisc. and Waterloo, Iowa. It helps innovative companies change the world through its two go-to-market agencies: G&S Business Communications, specializing in Advanced Manufacturing & Energy, Agribusiness, Healthcare & Wellness, Home & Building, Landscaping & Outdoor Living, and Professional & Financial Services; and MorganMyers, a G&S Agency, specializing in Agricultural Production & Technology, Farm & Commodity Organizations, and Food & Beverage. G&S’s global network extends across more than 60 countries and 165 cities through its PROI Worldwide partnership. Learn more at www.gsimc.com.