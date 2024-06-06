Premier Biotech Expands Service Offering with Desert Tox Acquisition

CLEVELAND & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Align Capital Partners’ (“ACP”) toxicology testing solutions provider Premier Biotech (“Premier” or the “Company”) has acquired Desert Tox, LLC (“Desert Tox”), a provider of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (“SAMHSA”) certified laboratory testing services.

Desert Tox serves customers throughout the United States across a broad range of end markets, including HHS/DOT, employment, occupational health and government markets. Desert Tox’s founders, Mike Grommes and Mike Gorman, will remain involved with the Company to support continued growth and a successful transition.

“We are excited about the partnership and opportunity to bring Premier’s innovative OralTox product to our customers. We believe our combined expertise will position us in an emerging oral fluids market to deliver testing solutions with unmatched value and enable customers to make timely and informed decisions for their compliance and safety needs,” said Grommes.

Desert Tox will expand Premier’s service offering and customer relationship and further solidify Premier as a truly national and full-service provider of oral and urine-based toxicology testing services.

“We are thrilled to be starting our M&A growth journey with the acquisition of Desert Tox,” said Premier CEO Cindy Horton. “This is a highly strategic acquisition for us given Desert Tox’s SAMHSA certification, long-standing customer relationships and strong reputation for rapid turn-around times. While enhancing our workplace service offering, this acquisition reflects our commitment to building a complete solutions set to better serve our growing customer base. I look forward to continuing to build our service offering alongside the Desert Tox team.”

Desert Tox marks Premier’s first add-on since ACP’s acquisition of the Company in November of 2022. Premier will continue to pursue strategic acquisitions to enhance and broaden Premier’s industry-leading portfolio of diagnostic products and services. ACP Managing Partner Rob Langley, Operating Partner Ervin Cash, Vice President Matt Bowen and Associate Sarah Mahosky worked alongside Premier Management on the transaction.

About Premier Biotech

Premier Biotech delivers rapid and innovative diagnostic solutions that promote health, safety and compliance. The Company is a leading provider of proprietary oral fluid (OralTox® and OT-Scan®) and other products, services and technology solutions designed to simplify and provide a seamless end-to-end experience for customers. Premier differentiates itself through its fully integrated service offering that is augmented with high levels of service, technical expertise and customization. The Company’s integrated offering is utilized in workplace (pre-employment and post-employment), government (child and family services, probation, parole, corrections, law enforcement and DOT) and healthcare settings. For more information, visit innovation.premierbiotech.com.

About Align Capital Partners

Align Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that partners with business owners and management teams to create shared success. ACP manages $1.6 billion in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas. ACP brings experience and resources to help lower-middle market companies accelerate their growth, to the benefit of management, employees, and the firm’s investors. ACP makes control investments in differentiated companies within the business services, technology, specialty manufacturing and distribution sectors. For more information, visit aligncp.com.