FluentStream Signs Strategic Partnership with sipVine to Acquire Voice Customers

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FluentStream, the cloud communications provider for small and midsize organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with sipVine, a VoIP provider, and will acquire its voice customers. The companies will collaboratively transition sipVine’s voice customers to FluentStream’s advanced Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform with sipVine management and support teams providing their exemplary service throughout the transition. As a result of this strategic partnership, customers will gain access to FluentStream’s award-winning customer support as well 100+ communication features to support on-premises, hybrid and remote work environments.

By upgrading to FluentStream’s UCaaS platform, sipVine’s customers can manage their business phone preferences via a convenient, intuitive web portal or the app, FluentStream Mobile. Administrators can also manage organizational and user-specific settings via the FluentStream Admin app. This level of flexibility and control gives business owners and employees the freedom to tailor their work environment based on their unique needs.

“FluentStream offers an impressive array of business voice services that allow small and midsize organizations to scale as needed and accommodate a variety of needs for mobile professionals, work-from-home employees, and those who work on-site,” said Robert Conner, CEO of sipVine. “By transitioning to FluentStream’s UCaaS platform, customers will have access to progressive capabilities, flexibility and control, along with a highly responsive customer service team to support their success.”

To assist with the transition to FluentStream, each sipVine customer will be assigned a U.S.-based onboarding professional. Customers will also gain access to 24/7 U.S.-based support and an online knowledge library to ensure fast access to answers that enable business continuity. FluentStream’s unparalleled customer service, coupled with its voice services, allows customers to thrive from any location or device.

“sipVine has established itself as a well-respected provider of VoIP services over its nearly 20 years in business,” said Cass Gilmore, CEO of FluentStream. “We are honored to welcome their customers to our UCaaS platform and carry forward our mutual focus on providing concierge-style support to all of our customers.”

To learn more about FluentStream’s business voice services, visit https://www.fluentstream.com/products/features/.

About sipVine, Inc.

Based in North Kansas City, Missouri, sipVine provides a hosted VoIP phone solution specifically designed to meet the needs of business customers. sipVine’s solution is flexible and expandable, with all the features, options, and configuration of a traditional corporate phone system. sipVine can deliver both the equipment and phone service coast to coast. For more information, visit https://www.sipvine.com/.

About FluentStream

FluentStream is a cloud communications company that simplifies and automates how small to medium-sized businesses communicate with their customers. FluentStream enables service, sales and other professionals to deliver an exceptional customer experience from any device or location. Inc. 5000 has recognized FluentStream as one of the fastest-growing private companies for six consecutive years, and BuiltIn named FluentStream one of the best places to work. For more information, visit www.fluentstream.com and connect on LinkedIn.