The Honey Pot Named Exclusive Body Care Partner of WNBA’s Atlanta Dream

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Honey Pot, a plant-derived period and personal care brand, today announced its first-of-its-kind partnership with the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream basketball team as its ‘Exclusive Body Care Partner’.

This collaboration will serve as a vehicle for The Honey Pot and the Atlanta Dream to educate the Atlanta community about holistic well-being. The Honey Pot will provide Atlanta Dream athletes with its safe, efficacious, and plant-derived body care products throughout the season in the team locker room, giving the team access to the brand’s latest and greatest products. Samples of The Honey Pot’s products will be available to Dream fans on a complimentary basis at select home games.

“We are incredibly excited to be working with the Atlanta Dream as our first-ever athletic partner,” says Bea Dixon, CEO and Co-Founder of The Honey Pot. “As an Atlanta-based brand, we care deeply about the community that has shown us so much support since the brand’s launch over 10 years ago. Our products are designed to support the health and well-being of all our consumers — and this partnership allows us to provide that support to some of the most inspiring athletes in the world. We believe that everyone deserves access to the highest quality body care, and we are honored to support the Dream both on and off the court.”

Inspired by The Honey Pot’s deep roots in Atlanta, the partnership will also engage with the local community through impactful initiatives — including the annual Atlanta Dream Backpack Drive to provide essential supplies to students and a community clinic for young athletes — all in an effort to spotlight their joint commitment to support holistic well-being beyond the basketball court.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Honey Pot and highlight this incredible brand,” said Atlanta Dream Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Community Impact Laila Brock. “As an Atlanta-based company founded on principles that align so closely with the Dream’s, we are proud to partner with The Honey Pot to serve the Atlanta community. We look forward to working with them to celebrate and empower women beyond the game of basketball.”

The Honey Pot’s innovative approach to period and personal care has revolutionized the industry with better-for-you products, and this collaboration will extend its reach to support athletes with products that are safe and effective. Since the team's founding in 2008, the Atlanta Dream team has been a symbol of athletic excellence in Atlanta and nationwide, not only through the game of basketball, but in the players’ commitment to driving positive impact in the community.

About The Honey Pot

The Honey Pot Company is the first complete plant-derived personal care system in the market founded by CEO Beatrice Dixon. Founded on the belief that all products should be made with powerful and efficacious ingredients that are kind and safe for skin, The Honey Pot Company offers an extensive range of naturally derived personal care products for humans with vaginas. The Honey Pot Company’s mission is to educate, support, and provide humans with vaginas around the world with the tools and resources that promote optimal wellness. For more information on The Honey Pot Company, please visit www.thehoneypot.co and follow @thehoneypotco on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok.

About Atlanta Dream

Established in Atlanta in 2006, the Atlanta Dream is the Southeast’s only WNBA franchise, playing its home games at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Dream games are telecast locally on Peachtree TV and simulcast on Peachtree Sports Network across the state of Georgia. Since 2009, Dream teams have produced 11 WNBA All-Stars, achieved 3 first-place regular-season finishes, earned 9 playoff bids and made 3 WNBA finals appearances. For more information about the Dream, visit dream.wnba.com and follow @AtlantaDream on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.