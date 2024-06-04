Two Terran Orbital Space Vehicles Added to $6B Multi-Participant Rapid IV IDIQ Contract Vehicle

Image Credit: Terran Orbital. Terran Orbital’s Ambassador, Nebula, Renegade, and Triumph space vehicles have been added to the Rapid IV contract. This contract offers a streamlined approach for the government to acquire space vehicles and related components for NASA and other federal agencies missions.

Image Credit: Terran Orbital. Terran Orbital’s Ambassador, Nebula, Renegade, and Triumph space vehicles have been added to the Rapid IV contract. This contract offers a streamlined approach for the government to acquire space vehicles and related components for NASA and other federal agencies missions.

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, announced the expansion of its capabilities under NASA’s long-standing multi-participant Rapid Spacecraft Acquisition IV (Rapid IV) Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract. NASA has on-ramped two additional space vehicle platforms, which could position Terran Orbital as a premier partner for the space agency, offering a wider range of solutions for diverse missions. Terran Orbital has been an existing awardee under this contracting vehicle since 2020 through its Tyvak Nano-Satellite subsidiary, with two space vehicles already eligible for NASA task orders. The Rapid IV awards have a shared potential ceiling of $6 billon amongst all contractors selected.

One-Stop Shop for Faster Missions

Terran Orbital adds its Nebula and Ambassador micro space vehicle platforms to the existing offerings of 6U Triumph and 12U Renegade CubeSats under the Rapid IV On-Ramp III contract. This comprehensive portfolio (4) of flight-proven space vehicles empowers government agencies with a faster and more efficient path to execute their missions.

Fast-Track Procurement for Government Agencies

The Rapid IV program simplifies the acquisition process for US government agencies. This multi-award IDIQ contract allows for the issuance of Firm Fixed Price delivery orders to eligible participants, streamlining procurement of space vehicles and payload space for upcoming missions.

“ We are honored to expand our role in NASA’s critical space endeavors,” said Marc Bell, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer at Terran Orbital. “ By offering a broader selection of space vehicle solutions, Terran Orbital empowers government agencies to efficiently execute their missions. This streamlined approach allows for faster space vehicle delivery, accelerating scientific discovery and national security advancements.”

Proven Performance for Complex Missions

Terran Orbital holds a long-standing partnership with NASA and other government agencies, delivering cost-effective and reliable access to space for global customers. We have a proven track record of delivering space vehicles across diverse sectors – from defense and intelligence to communications and imaging. This success includes pioneering the world’s first CubeSat to ESPA-class space vehicles, showcasing our expertise in handling larger platforms. Crucially, our space vehicles leverage a common, flight-proven design philosophy, ensuring the same level of reliability for NASA’s complex missions. Our experience extends beyond launch, with a proven track record of managing successful on-orbit operations for various missions.

Explore Industry-Leading Space Vehicle Platforms

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.