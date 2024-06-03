Set your watches! Final registration window for St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend opens June 4

Registration opens June 4 for remaining entries to the 2024 St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend presented by Juice Plus+, the largest single-day fundraiser for St. Jude. Make a difference by participating, volunteering, cheering or fundraising.

Registration opens June 4 for remaining entries to the 2024 St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend presented by Juice Plus+, the largest single-day fundraiser for St. Jude. Make a difference by participating, volunteering, cheering or fundraising.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ahead of Global Running Day on June 5, registration opens tomorrow for remaining entries to the 2024 St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend presented by Juice Plus+, the largest single-day fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.

Scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, this flagship event has become known for its iconic routes and inspiring spectator support. Organizers anticipate this year’s event will bring more than 22,000 people to Memphis, representing all 50 states and more than 75 countries.

St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend has raised more than $135 million for St. Jude kids and families since 2001. This year, organizers aim to add $16 million to this total.

“St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend unites thousands from across the country and around the world in support of a singular mission – to help raise the funds and awareness to advance the life-saving mission of St. Jude. This powerful commitment fuels us all – runners, volunteers, spectators and supporters -- toward the finish line,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “We are deeply grateful to every person who joins us in this hometown event for St. Jude. By registering, you are helping St. Jude provide cutting-edge treatments at no cost to families. We won’t stop until no child – anywhere – dies from cancer.”

Make a difference with every step by:

Invite family, friends and colleagues to join you and register for St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend at StJude.org/marathon.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.