Hyatt Announces Further Growth of Luxury Alila Brand in the U.S. With Alila Napa Valley

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today an expansion of the luxury lifestyle Alila brand in the United States with the addition of Alila Napa Valley in St. Helena, Calif. Slated to join Hyatt’s portfolio on March 1, 2021, and at this time, scheduled to resume operations on March 15, 2021, the exclusive 68-room adults-only retreat will feature personalized hospitality that celebrates the authenticity of one of the world’s most famous wine regions. Alila Napa Valley will add to Hyatt’s growing Alila brand portfolio, joining Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort, and Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas, which is slated to open in March 2021. With 14 distinct properties across six countries worldwide, the Alila brand features luxury hotels and resorts in unique locations, distinguished by innovative design, a strong commitment to sustainable tourism, as well as rare and intimate destination experiences.

Surrounded by the pristine home vineyards of the Beringer Estate, Alila Napa Valley will offer guests an exclusive, curated and truly luxury travel experience in the heart of California’s Wine Country. The hotel features award-winning design by renowned design team Yabu Pushelberg using natural materials and a soothing neutral palette that well-complement the unobstructed vineyard and mountain views that face west for idyllic sunsets.

The hotel’s 68 guest rooms, including seven suites are appointed with automation controls, marble bathrooms, custom-designed furniture. All guestrooms have oversized balconies or wrap-around terraces with fireplaces and some with an outdoor bathtub. Alila Napa Valley will feature a newly rebranded Spa Alila and Fitness Center, a dramatic outdoor pool that overlooks adjacent vineyards and distant mountains, as well as a seasonally driven restaurant and bar – Acacia House, led by Chef Chris Cosentino – which will feature a local, sustainable menu that reflects the bounty of Napa Valley. The hotel is walking distance from the quaint shops and restaurants in downtown St. Helena and has nearby access to more than 400 wineries, hot air ballooning, the Culinary Institute of America at the Greystone and a variety of experiences curated by the concierge team.

“Growing the Alila brand remains a priority for Hyatt and we’re so thrilled to offer guests and World of Hyatt members new, immersive experiences set in the remarkable beauty of California’s exceptional Napa Valley wine country,” said Crystal Vinisse Thomas, Hyatt global brand leader, lifestyle and luxury brands. “As the third Alila destination in California, Alila Napa Valley is poised to provide a personalized approach that will help discerning guests discover what makes the Napa Valley region so special. As a leader in crafted luxury, responsible tourism and transformative experiences, the Alila brand will deliver a refreshing guest experience that is all its own, while embodying a brand ethos that feels right at home in California.”

Previously known as Las Alcobas, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Napa Valley, the hotel is built around a stately, Georgian-style guesthouse that was originally constructed in 1907 and is now used to house the restaurant, bar and seven guest rooms. The welcoming dining space offers a half horseshoe-shaped bar for sipping and tastings as well as indoor and outdoor seating on a beautiful, covered terrace with towering columns.

The hotel’s transformed Spa Alila will invite guests to relax and rejuvenate with transformative and customized therapies and treatments that are reflective of its wine country location. Guests will be able to enjoy various wellness offerings such as daily yoga classes, creative fitness programming, complimentary bicycles and uniquely local offerings such as “mindful wine tastings.” Spa services will be offered within a unique contemporary farmhouse including a lap pool, steam room, couples massage suite and more. Meanwhile, a premium fitness center will be open to guests around the clock with state-of-the-art equipment from TRX and Life Fitness, as well as a yoga studio.

Alila Napa Valley will be set for gatherings with three contemporary-designed event spaces totaling nearly 5,500 square feet for small meetings and social events up to 100 guests. A boardroom will fit up to 12 guests, and the Acacia Barn will offer an adjoining kitchen and space for up to 150 guests. Groups can also take their affairs outside with a terrace, patio, and a 3,000-square-foot lawn perfect for weddings, reunions, and other fresh air events.

Alila Napa Valley will be easily accessible from various points throughout Northern California and the Bay Area, situated just 78 miles from San Francisco International Airport, 64 miles from Sacramento International Airport, and 45 miles from Sonoma County Airport.

Joining Alila Napa Valley and Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort, will be Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas, slated for opening in March 2021 in Encinitas, Calif., a quintessential beach town in San Diego’s North County Coastal region. Situated along coastal bluffs and overlooking Grandview and South Ponto Beaches, Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas will be a luxury oceanfront hotel with 130 guestrooms, including 16 suites. The resort will offer an ocean-view restaurant with rooftop patio, a pool with pool bar and an infinity-edge hot tub, a luxury Spa Alila and spectacular wedding and events venues, all with panoramic Pacific Ocean and lagoon views.

On March 1, 2021, Alila Napa Valley will also join the World of Hyatt loyalty program, providing members with opportunities to enjoy valuable loyalty benefits on qualifying hotel stays, dining services, meetings, events and more as a part of their unique stay experience. Reservations for Alila Napa Valley will be available starting March 1, 2021, for stays slated for March 15, 2021 and beyond.

Alila Napa Valley will be located at 1915 Main Street, St. Helena, Calif. For more information on Alila Napa Valley, visit alilanapavalley.com, and to learn more about the Alila brand, visit alilahotels.com.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Alila

The hallmark of Alila hotels is the combination of innovative design and luxury in unique locations, set apart by an unprecedented level of private space, crafted artisanship, personalized hospitality, and bespoke journeys. Alila means “Surprise” in Sanskrit, which suitably describes the refreshing character of our properties and impressions of our guests when they stay with us. In support of sustainable tourism, Alila hotels adopt EarthCheck operating standards, integrating the natural, physical and cultural elements of their environments. To stay at any Alila hotels and resorts is to embark on a destination experience – be it in recreating the flavors of the local cuisine, enhancing your well-being through ancient healing arts or the thrill of adventure sports, you will re-discover the luxury of living at Alila. For more information visit, alilahotels.com, follow us on Instagram @AlilaHotels or like us on Facebook.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 20 premier brands. As of September 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio included more than 950 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 67 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, lease, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, Joie de Vivre®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie™, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

