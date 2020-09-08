Arcos Dorados Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”) today announced that it intends to offer senior unsecured notes (the “Notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States to non U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes are expected to be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by certain of the Company's subsidiaries. The Notes constitute a reopening of previously issued US$265,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 5.875% Notes due 2027.

The timing of pricing and terms of the Notes are subject to market conditions and other factors. The proceeds from the Notes offering will be used by the Company (i) to repay short-term indebtedness and (ii) for general corporate purposes.

Following the pricing of the offering of Notes, the Company expects to commence an exchange offer to exchange any and all of its 6.625% Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”) for additional 5.875% Notes due 2027 (the “Exchange Notes”). The Exchange Notes would be offered as additional notes under the indenture pursuant to which the Company expects to issue the Notes. As of the date hereof, there was $348,069,000 aggregate principal amount of 2023 Notes outstanding. The commencement of the exchange offer is not contingent upon the offering of the Notes. There can be no assurance that the Company will commence the exchange offer, or if it does commence it, that it will be successful.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction. The Notes and related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any applicable state securities laws, and will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. Unless so registered, the Notes and related guarantees may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.

Neither the Notes nor the Exchange Notes are intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (“EEA”) or in the United Kingdom (the “UK”). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, “MiFID II”), (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU (the “Insurance Distribution Directive”), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”) . Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the “PRIIPs Regulation”) for offering or selling the Notes or any Exchange Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA or the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or the Exchange Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA or the UK may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados is the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries and territories with more than 2,200 restaurants, operated by the Company or by its sub-franchisees, that together employ over 100 thousand people (as of 06/30/2020). The Company is also committed to the development of the communities in which it operates, to providing young people their first formal job opportunities and to utilize its Scale for Good to achieve a positive environmental impact. Arcos Dorados is listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ARCO).

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often are proceeded by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “intends,” “assumes,” “will” or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements about the Company’s Notes offering and its intended use of proceeds therefrom. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions or judgments that prove to be incorrect. In addition, Arcos Dorados’ business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Arcos Dorados, which could result in Arcos Dorados’ expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of Arcos Dorados. Some of the factors that could cause future results to materially differ from recent results or those projected in forward-looking statements are described in Arcos Dorados’ filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Arcos Dorados does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such statements were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, and the potential for variation of actual results from the assumptions on which certain of such forward-looking statements are based, investors should keep in mind that the results, events or developments disclosed in any forward-looking statement made in this document may not occur, and that actual results may vary materially from those described herein, including those described as anticipated, expected, targeted, projected or otherwise.