CGI Commercial Unveils Revamped Website With Optimized Experience

HIALEAH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CGI Commercial, part of the PGT Innovations family of brands, recently launched a new user-friendly, engaging website designed specifically with industry professionals in mind.

The new site – commercialcgi.com – showcases CGI Commercial’s windows and doors, provides easy access to resources for industry professionals, and demonstrates various applications for the brand’s products with its completed projects, among a host of other features.

On the updated site, visitors can browse CGI Commercial products that can be used for residential and commercial applications, view stunning photos of finished spaces for inspiration, and download product brochures with product information, specifications, and installation details. The site is also optimized for mobile viewing and built with ADA-compliant functionality.

Industry trade professionals will enjoy the customized user journeys that were tailored to provide resources and the most relevant information for their specific needs.

“We are thrilled to present CGI Commercial’s new tailored website, and we invite industry and trade professionals to explore it,” said Bob Keller, President of the Southeast Business Unit for PGT Innovations. “Designed with our partners in mind, this easy-to-navigate site is packed with resources for builders, general contractors, architects, and dealers and shows how our CGI Commercial products seamlessly coordinate with residential products from across our family of brands.”

Visitors to the site can also sign up to receive a newsletter with company announcements related to new products, completed projects, and other relevant content for trade professionals. For more information, visit commercialcgi.com.

CGI Commercial

CGI Commercial, a part of PGT Innovations’ family of brands, is committed to being a trusted partner of architects, engineers, glaziers and dealers in the commercial market. The company offers pre-glazed storefront window wall and door systems configured for some of the most demanding commercial and residential applications in the industry. More than 70 employees work inside its 80,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Miami, Fla. For more information, visit www.commercialcgi.com.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Their highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze®, and CGI Commercial. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.