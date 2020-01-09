Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Promotes Kim Scarpone to Executive Vice President and General Manager, Pennsylvania

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”)—the world's pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that it has promoted Kim Scarpone to the role of Executive Vice President and General Manager, Pennsylvania, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Scarpone is responsible for the Company’s performance in the state and reports directly to Pat Pokorny, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Control States.

“Kim has been an outstanding leader and done a fantastic job building strong supplier and customer relationships in the market,” said Pokorny. “She played a key role spearheading a new Grocery Retail Division in the Company, which is just one example of her ability and desire to innovate and grow our business. I couldn’t think of a better successor for my former role in Pennsylvania.”

Most recently, Ms. Scarpone held the role of Vice President, Control States, for the Company’s Lauber Fine Wine & Spirits Division. In this role, which she held since 2015, Ms. Scarpone oversaw the Lauber portfolio, as well as managed casino, national accounts and grocery retail business in Pennsylvania. Prior to that, she has held various roles of increasing responsibility since joining Southern Glazer’s in 2007. She started with the Company as a Casino Specialist and in 2010 was promoted to Vice President of National Accounts and Casino Business, working closely with suppliers and buyers. Ms. Scarpone holds a Diploma of Wine & Spirits from WSET and is a certified instructor. She is an active member of the Society of Wine Educators and Certified Specialist of Wine. She also is a graduate of Southern Glazer’s premier leadership development program, the Exceptional Leaders Program.

“We are lucky to have such a strong bench of internal talent like Kim from which we can fill this important role,” commented John Wittig, Chief Commercial Officer, Southern Glazer’s. “I trust Kim will drive continued success and value for our trading partners in Pennsylvania.”

