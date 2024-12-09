Americanas S.A. to Drive Efficiency and Cost Reductions with AI-driven RELEX Solutions

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Americanas S.A., a leading Brazilian retail chain, has selected RELEX Solutions to improve their planning systems with advanced AI-powered supply chain and retail planning solutions. Focused on operational and financial efficiency, one of the three pillars of its new transformation phase, Americanas selected RELEX for its robust capabilities in addressing their unique business challenges. The comprehensive solution aligns with their strategic objectives, leverages configurable processes to meet specific needs.

The RELEX solution will service Americanas' more than 1,600 stores and eight distribution centers throughout Brazil, driving supply chain efficiency and reducing costs. RELEX partner, Wysupp, will support the implementation of the solution.

The project includes implementing the RELEX advanced forecasting and replenishment capabilities across all distribution centers and stores. Additionally, Americanas will utilize RELEX for capacity optimization, seasonal planning, promotions and events management, purchasing optimization, and supply chain diagnostics.

The breadth and complexity of its supply chain required a more unified and flexible system. Americanas chose RELEX for the platform’s no-code technology, which empowers their team to create best-practice business processes with adaptable business rules — enabling quick updates and seamless adjustments without the need for customizations.

With the RELEX solution, Americanas will be able to guarantee the necessary flexibility to adapt the system to its specific needs. Additionally, supply chain diagnostics will provide information on supply chain performance, such as causes of stock-outs, waste and excess inventory, enabling proactive measures to reduce waste, improve product availability and also make data-driven decisions that improves overall supply chain efficiency.

“We aim to optimize our inventory, streamline operational costs, and automate key processes, The RELEX advanced analytics and AI-powered capabilities will provide us with the insights needed to make more informed decisions, improve service levels, and enhance our overall supply chain operations,” explained Osmair Luminatti, Americanas’ Commercial Vice President.

“Our unified approach and ability to deliver fast time-to-value are ideal for managing complex operations efficiently,” said Carlos Victoria, Senior Vice President for the Americas at RELEX Solutions. “By using our no-code, unified solution, Americanas can seamlessly integrate and adapt their processes without the need for customizations. This will lead to significant cost reductions and operational efficiencies, allowing them to make quicker, data-backed decisions and streamline their supply chain operations.”

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions provides a unified supply chain and retail planning platform that aligns and optimizes demand, merchandising, supply chain, operations and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. We help retailers and consumer goods companies like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, and The Home Depot drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels, leading to higher product availability, increased sales, and improved sustainability. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/

About Americanas:

Americanas is one of the largest retailers in Brazil, with almost 100 years of history. The brand, loved by customers, aims to solve the lives of Brazilian families in a simple and uncomplicated way. The integration of more than 1,600 stores, present in all states of the country, and an e-commerce that complements the physical experience, allows the implementation of an efficient, multichannel sales strategy, focused on cash generation and profitability. This value generation is also reflected in the commitment to sustainable development, in addition to social impact with a focus on reducing inequalities through education and diversity projects.