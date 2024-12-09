U.S. Special Operations Command Expands Contract with Palantir to Deliver Advanced AI and Mission Manager Capabilities

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) today announced an expansion of its contract with the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to deliver technology solutions in support of enterprise capabilities. The one-year delivery is valued at $36.8 million and establishes Palantir as the lead software integrator for USSOCOM’s Mission Command System (MCS) while expanding the technology solutions supporting U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) globally.

This contract award leverages Palantir’s multi-vendor development ecosystem and the Ontology Software Development Kit (OSDK) to expedite software deployment at the edge. The expanded partnership also enables pilot projects across the broader Command, inclusive of efforts dedicated to bringing Palantir’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to USSOCOM.

“USSOCOM continues to be at the forefront of adopting emergent technology and we are looking forward to this new stage of our long-time partnership,” said Akash Jain, President, Palantir USG. “Palantir’s Mission Manager is positioned to innovate the Defense industry by providing software to enable and operationalize commercial capabilities for U.S. Government missions. USSOCOM understands that commercial software can be the differentiator in the battlespace and we are steadfast in our commitment to supporting USSOCOM forces around the world.”

This contract award marks the first deployment of Palantir’s Mission Manager to SOF Units. Mission Manager employs Palantir’s secure, Kubernetes-based infrastructure to streamline the Government’s onboarding of innovative and emergent technologies from commercial software vendors into a secure environment. Government administrators have full visibility for operational readiness, risk assessment, and informed decision-making, whether in a connected, disconnected, cloud, or edge environment. This ultimately enables the end user to leverage third-party applications and functionalities within the larger Palantir ecosystem, enabling a more expansive set of capabilities that meet Palantir’s – and the Government’s – strict security parameters.

This contract is the result of the trust built over more than a decade of collaboration between our communities and is a reaffirmation of Palantir’s long-standing commitment to delivering the most capable and reliable software solutions for the Warfighter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.