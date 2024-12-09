Kinaxis Offers a Solution to Streamline Bel’s Supply Chain

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bel Group, a major player in food through dairy, fruit and plant-based healthier eating portions, with iconic international brands such as The Laughing Cow®, Kiri®, Babybel®, Boursin®, Nurishh®, or GoGo squeeZ®, has partnered with Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, and its solution extension partner 4flow, to transform its supply chain operations from demand to distribution.

As part of its strategic growth and sustainability initiatives, Bel Group sought innovative solutions to boost operational performance, enhance collaboration and strengthen sustainability. Renowned for iconic brands like Boursin®, Babybel®, The Laughing Cow®, GoGo squeeZ®, the Group needed a robust, agile supply chain capable of withstanding any disruption as it continues to grow and diversify its product offerings.

“Our foremost priority is delighting our customers with fresh, premium-quality products, delivered with precision and care,” said Xavier François, chief supply chain officer at Bel Group. “Kinaxis has a strong reputation and their ability to ensure we can better answer to customers' needs, further drive end to end efficiencies and remain the trusted choice for our customers solidified our partnership. We look forward to working together.”

With products distributed in over 120 countries, Bel Group’s planning solution needed to connect the right information, have scenario planning capabilities, the ability to account for short term shelf-life management, multi-level distribution and transportation optimization for its fresh products, all solutions available within the Kinaxis Maestro™ platform. Kinaxis Maestro provides AI-infused end-to-end supply chain orchestration for fast, intelligent decision-making. Trusted by renowned global brands, it provides agility and predictability to help navigate volatility and disruptions.

“In the food industry, and for a brand of this size, there is a need to be increasingly more innovative and responsible,” said Fabienne Cetre, executive vice president of EMEA at Kinaxis. “More efficient supply chains reduce waste, while providing fresher products to consumers. We are very excited to be working with Bel Group to help them orchestrate their end-to-end operations.”

4flow will optimize transportation loads with its embedded solution extension – Kinaxis TLO by 4flow – for Bel Group, improving truck utilization and reducing transportation costs and carbon emissions.

