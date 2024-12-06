Rampart Online Launches New Fast-Action 5 Card Draw Poker in Nevada

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rampart Casino today announced the launch of Rampart Online, bringing fast-paced 5 Card Draw Poker to mobile devices across Nevada. For the first time ever, this new multiplayer app lets anyone play real-money games anytime, anywhere in the state, featuring rapid-fire action and unique enhanced payouts – including Royal Flush bonuses up to $4,500, Four of a Kind payouts up to $175, and much more.

"Our customers are always looking for new ways to connect with us, and now we're excited to offer 5 Card Draw Poker in a fast-paced, mobile-first format that our players can't get enough of," said Michelle McHugh, vice president and general manager at Rampart Casino. "This launch represents our commitment to bringing innovative gaming experiences to Nevada players."

To celebrate the December launch, new players can receive a free $10 with a minimum deposit (see full rules). The app is available now on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Through a partnership with Real Gaming, one of Nevada's first licensed iGaming operators, Rampart Online brings trusted, state-of-the-art gaming technology to players across Nevada.

“We've always focused on product and player experience, and this is the culmination of that commitment to excellence," said Lawrence Vaughan, co-founder of Real Gaming. "Players have been asking us for this for some time. It's a real paradigm shift. We believe players won't want to miss this exciting new way to play.”

About Rampart Casino

Recently honored with six accolades from Strictly Slots Magazine’s “Best of Slots” awards and voted one of the “Top 3 Las Vegas Casinos” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, the elegant 50,000-square-foot Rampart Casino offers more than 1,300 slot machines, two dozen gaming tables, a 300-seat Bingo Room and a Race & Sports Book. Rampart Casino’s Rampart Rewards club program offers exclusive resort benefits and rewards based on play, including dining, spa and golf discounts as well as complimentary room nights at the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa. For the latest Rampart Casino news, follow on Facebook, Instagram and X. Contact the casino at (702) 507-5900.

About JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa

The JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa is a world-class luxury destination just 20 minutes northwest of the famous Las Vegas Strip. The resort is a gateway to the stunning Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, TPC Las Vegas and numerous other premier golf courses and attractions. The property includes 548 well-appointed guest rooms and suites, nestled among 54 acres of lush landscaping and gardens. Recently voted one of the "Top 5 Las Vegas Resorts" by Condé Nast Traveler readers, one of "The 18 Best Hotels in Las Vegas" by Vegas Magazine and recognized as a "Top-Performing Business" on TripAdvisor, the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa exceeds expectations. The resort features a full-service spa, with a state-of-the-art fitness center and can host unforgettable events in one of the 35 meeting rooms with 110,000 square feet of flexible space. The on-site Rampart Casino also features eight restaurants, serving American, Italian, Japanese and Mediterranean cuisines. For information, visit www.marriott.com/LASJW. Stay up to date with the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Marriott and the JW Marriott system are not associated with any part of The Resort at Summerlin (the “Resort”) other than the JW Marriott Las Vegas hotel (the “Hotel”) at the Resort. The Casino is not part of the Hotel and is not part of the JW Marriott system.

About JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International’s luxury portfolio and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. These elegant hotels cater to sophisticated, self-assured travelers seeking The JW Treatment™ – the brand’s philosophy that true luxury is created by people who are passionate about what they do. JW hotels offer crafted experiences that bring to life the brand’s commitment to highly choreographed, anticipatory service and modern residential design, allowing guests to pursue their passions and leave even more fulfilled than when they arrived. Today there are 80 JW Marriott hotels in nearly 30 countries and territories. JW Marriott is proud to participate in the industry’s award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram, and Facebook.

About Real Gaming - Co-founded by South Point Casino owner Michael Gaughan and technology entrepreneur Lawrence Vaughan, Real Gaming is Nevada's leading iGaming operator. Through its exclusive Real Gaming Network, the company delivers innovative and player-first experiences to its customers.

