KLLM Selects Manhattan’s Carrier Management Suite to Optimize Fleet Operations

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that KLLM Transport Services has selected its Carrier Management Suite to help the company gain more control over its operations, decrease costs and increase revenue.

One of the largest temperature-controlled truckload carriers in the U.S., KLLM was already successfully using Manhattan’s Fuel&Route® to reduce fuel costs and out-of-route miles. Based on the success of that program, KLLM added the rest of Manhattan’s Carrier Management Suite – including Drop&Swap®, Driver&Load® and Load Analyzer® – to maximize equipment utilization, reduce empty miles, book more profitable freight and improve overall efficiency.

“KLLM has a relationship with Manhattan Associates going back 15+ years, and we’ve seen tremendous benefits in that time from Fuel&Route,” said Andy Morris, vice president, Management Information Systems of KLLM. “It’s helped us reduce out-of-route miles, prevent unnecessary stops and provide real-time ETA and out-of-route exception alerts. Now with our business focus on efficiency, it makes perfect sense to invest in the broader Carrier Management Suite to reap additional performance benefits. It’s the perfect complement in our quest to improve efficiency, optimize asset utilization and increase profits.”

Driver&Load will allow KLLM to decrease deadhead miles and reduce the “spoilage factor” of unused driver hours to boost per-truck productivity. Drop&Swap makes rescuing stranded loads fast and efficient, keeping customers happy and reducing downtime. In addition, Load Analyzer takes real-time data from Driver&Load on existing loads, lanes, and geographies, and meshes them with forecasted loads that have yet to be booked, guiding customer service representatives to the best possible matches for booking freight and filling expected gaps in the network, optimally matching supply with demand.

A comprehensive suite of solutions built just for carriers, Manhattan’s Carrier Management helps companies respond to challenges like equipment utilization, fluctuating fuel prices, increasing federal regulations, and changing customer demand. These solutions bring together the information and tools active enterprises need to achieve profitability goals.

“KLLM has consistently achieved measurable performance gains with the help of our technology, and we’re excited to continue supporting their evolving needs,” said Bob Howell, executive vice president, Manhattan Associates. “Expanding their use of our Carrier Management Suite was a natural progression and we look forward to helping KLLM maintain their leadership position in the temperature-controlled truckload sector.”

About KLLM Transportation Services

KLLM Transportation Services (KLLM) is one of the largest and most prestigious truckload, temperature-controlled carriers in North America with services also into Mexico. Headquartered in Jackson, Miss., KLLM offers a range of transportation solutions including Over-the-Road (OTR), Regional, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Logistics. KLLM delivers unrivaled service to some of North America’s largest brands each day and has done so for 60 years since its founding in 1962. You can learn more about KLLM by visiting www.KLLM.com

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.