Deck the Halls with Redfin Redesign

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Decking the halls just got a lot easier with a little help from Redfin Redesign. Home buyers and homeowners alike can now use Redfin’s AI-powered home design tool to transform home images with holiday decor inspiration.

In the time it takes to hang a stocking, you can add inviting features like lights and garlands to a home listing or identify the perfect spot to hang seasonal decor in your own living room. By leveraging Roomvo’s cutting-edge AI technology and a little holiday magic, Redfin Redesign helps homeowners create cozy winter spaces and buyers find their perfect home for the holidays.

“Buying a home is an emotional process, especially at this time of year,” said Ariel Dos Santos, Redfin’s senior vice president of product and design. “Redfin Redesign’s warm and welcoming designs infuse joy into listing photos and help buyers envision celebrating their special moments in that home. And when it comes time to actually decorate that home, it removes the guesswork by suggesting styles that highlight your home’s best features and make the biggest impact in your space.”

“We're thrilled to partner with Redfin to bring the magic of the holidays to life in millions and millions of homes across the country,” said Pawel Rajszel, Roomvo’s CEO. “This collaboration is about more than just novel experiences—it's about making it possible for people to envision the joy and warmth of the season in their dream home.”

To experience the holiday magic for yourself, search for your home’s address on Redfin, click the “Redesign” button, and follow the directions to claim your home. From there, you can upload the home image you want to use, select “holiday” from the menu of styles, and watch your space transform into a cozy winter haven. Dreaming of a different design? Roomvo's AI, trained on millions of real-world designs, allows you to instantly restyle your space for new inspiration.

If you’re searching for your next home on Redfin, you can simply select an eligible listing, click the “Redesign” button, choose the listing photo you want to use, and create to your heart’s content.

In addition to getting homeowners and buyers into the holiday spirit, Redfin Redesign is a gift to sellers hoping to attract interested buyers during a slower real estate season. Buyers who use Redfin Redesign are more likely to tour your home, requesting 170% more home tours compared with those who just view listing photos.

Redfin Redesign is available year-round for more than 355,000 for-sale listings across the U.S. and to any of the millions of U.S. homeowners who have claimed their home on Redfin. The holiday design style is available to those using Redfin.com on desktop and the iOS app.

To learn more about Redfin Redesign and to view sample images, visit: https://www.redfin.com/news/deck-the-halls-with-redfin-redesign/

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, rentals, lending, and title insurance services. We run the country's #1 real estate brokerage site. Our customers can save thousands in fees while working with a top agent. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1.6 billion in commissions. We serve approximately 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,000 people.

Redfin’s subsidiaries and affiliated brands include: Bay Equity Home Loans®, Rent.™, Apartment Guide®, Title Forward® and WalkScore®.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email press@redfin.com. To view Redfin's press center, click here.

About Roomvo

With millions of monthly users across 150+ countries, Roomvo is the leading visualization platform for the home decor and real estate industries. Roomvo’s proprietary technology empowers consumers to preview flooring, wall coverings, countertops, and other decor options in their homes in seconds. With a comprehensive suite of digital and in-store solutions, Roomvo helps thousands of manufacturers, retailers, and real estate listing companies create outstanding experiences, boost sales, and expedite purchase decisions. Visit www.roomvo.com or email hello@roomvo.com to learn more.