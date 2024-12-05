Businessolver® Improves Access to Care through Enhanced Provider Guidance

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Businessolver®, the leading provider of SaaS-based HR and benefits technology, is pleased to announce substantial enhancements to its MyChoice Find a Provider navigation tool. This latest update, powered by Amino Health, offers HR professionals and benefits administrators a user-friendly interface with new features designed to provide quick and convenient access to healthcare providers and significant savings on prescriptions.

With this update, the MyChoice Find a Provider tool now integrates online appointment booking through ZocDoc and MinuteClinic, and prescription discounts through GoodRx.

With access to Zocdoc, the nation’s leading healthcare marketplace, members can now search for and book care with over 100,000 providers across more than 200 different specialties and nearly 20,000 insurance plans. This allows members to find and book care directly from the platform, ensuring seamless online booking and faster access to broad care while staying in-network.

“Offering a tool like MyChoice Find a Provider in the same platform where the member selects and manages their benefits just makes good sense,” said Sherri Bockhorst, Head of Consumer Experience and Strategy. “Employees desire experiences where everything they need is in one place. And with this exciting update, employees can elect benefits, search for care, book that care and then ultimately pay for that care with their HSA, all from one singular experience. It’s another important step in how we meet our vision of transforming the healthcare ecosystem.”

Members are also able to get access to care at MinuteClinic by easily booking an appointment online through the platform. MinuteClinics are located in local CVS pharmacies nationwide and provide care for over 195 unique services.

Further enhancing value, the tool now incorporates GoodRx discounts, enabling users to search for prescription medications across more than 6,000 options and find valuable discounts at nearby pharmacies. Since 2011, GoodRx has saved Americans over $65 billion on prescriptions.

“At Amino Health, we’re proud to empower Businessolver with cutting-edge navigation technology that simplifies healthcare decision-making for employees. By offering seamless access to top providers and essential services like Zocdoc and GoodRx, we’re not only improving convenience but also driving significant savings for both employees and employers. This partnership reflects our commitment to making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for all,” said John Asalone, CEO of Amino Health.

And while these features are critical for supporting employees in how they use healthcare, they also bring important savings for the plan sponsor. For one Businessolver client, MyChoice Find a Provider was able to save an average of $308 per user by guiding members to in-network high-quality providers as well as save their benefits team at least 15 hours of work each month by getting employees to the right providers without additional intervention. Within a year of rolling out the tool, 70% of their employees were using it.

“These key enhancements come at a critical time when healthcare costs continue to rise. We know employees often struggle with where to go when seeking care that is cost effective yet still high quality. With these new opportunities within the MyChoice Find a Provider, employees can better match with high-quality providers and facilities, and ultimately spend their healthcare dollars more wisely,” said Bockhorst.

