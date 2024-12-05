Altus Power Strengthens its Presence in Maine with Operationalization of Three New Community Solar Projects

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altus Power (NYSE: AMPS), the largest commercial-scale provider of clean electric power, today announced the acquisition of three operational projects in Maine, adding a total of 12.8 MWs to its growing presence in the Pine Tree State. Purchased from multiple developers, the late-stage development projects are part of the company’s strategic focus on acquiring operational assets that provide immediate benefits to local communities.

“Our ability to acquire and develop solar assets from a variety of partners allows us to scale quickly and efficiently, ensuring that the economic and environmental benefits of solar power reach more enterprises and households,” said Matt Marlow, co-Head of Investment and Structured Finance, Altus Power. “We’re proud to help Maine communities access the benefits of clean energy while contributing to the state’s leadership in renewable innovation.”

The clean electric power generated by these projects will benefit more than 3,300 households across the state through Altus Power’s Community Solar program, helping subscribers to lower their energy costs while contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions in their communities. Altus Power is committed to building a robust solar portfolio in states with strong renewable energy programs.

As a pioneer in Community Solar, Altus Power serves more than 30,000 subscribers nationwide, providing homeowners and renters from all income brackets with the benefits of clean energy savings, without the need for individual solar installations. To learn more about how Altus Power is transforming community access to solar energy, visit https://www.altuspower.com/community-solar.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Conn., is the largest commercial-scale provider of clean electric power serving commercial, industrial, public sector and Community Solar customers with end-to-end solutions. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.