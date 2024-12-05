Orbite Closes Series A and Launches Luxury Space Programs and Strategic Partnership

Orbite has announced the completion of a Series A funding round, a strategic partnership with Accor, and the launch of its groundbreaking Experience Train Fly Program. (Photo: Business Wire)

Orbite has announced the completion of a Series A funding round, a strategic partnership with Accor, and the launch of its groundbreaking Experience Train Fly Program. (Photo: Business Wire)

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orbite, the premier space training and operations company for space explorers, announced the completion of its $4 million Series A funding round, backed by both existing and new investors. The new funding will allow Orbite to scale its operations, boost sales and marketing efforts, and advance pre-development for its inaugural Spaceflight Gateway Campus. The company also revealed a strategic partnership with Accor, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, to support the development and operation of Orbite’s Spaceflight Gateway campus and its plans for international expansion.

Additionally, Orbite introduced its “Experience Train Fly Program,” a curated suite of offerings that provide immersive journeys into space exploration within luxurious settings, tailored training for all levels of space readiness and customized flight missions for adventurers and space enthusiasts.

“You don’t become an astronaut in a day,” said Nicolas Gaume, executive chairman of Orbite. “Astronaut training is a journey that takes time. With the continued support of our visionary shareholders and Accor’s unmatched expertise in hospitality, we are creating a truly holistic experience for our guests – one that seamlessly blends professional space preparation with luxury hospitality – as they embark on their spaceflight journey.”

NASA and other space agencies dedicate years to training their astronaut candidates before they embark on their first mission. Orbite’s immersive astronaut training programs bring this rigorous experience to sophisticated guests, offering a holistic blend of education, training, health and wellness creating a unique space hospitality experience that redefines luxury on Earth and in space.

“Accor has always been at the forefront of creating transformative hospitality experiences,” said Agnès Roquefort, head of development for Accor Luxury & Lifestyle. “Viewing Earth from Low Earth Orbit reminds us of our shared responsibility for this planet. We are excited to partner with Orbite to pioneer a new frontier in space hospitality, offering our customers a unique opportunity to explore space while fostering a deeper connection to the well-being of Earth.”

“Our global customers are eager to participate in the growing space economy,” said Jason Andrews, CEO of Orbite. “Our Experience Train Fly Program and our partnership with Accor offer a unique opportunity for people to experience space today in a luxurious setting.”

Orbite’s Experience Train Fly Programs offer exclusive space exploration and astronaut training experiences starting in 2025. Customers can now secure their place in the following programs:

Living in Space : An immersive journey into the future of space habitats, held in Paris, France.

: An immersive journey into the future of space habitats, held in Paris, France. Space Health : A specialized experience focusing on wellness and the physical demands of space, in Curaçao, Caribbean.

: A specialized experience focusing on wellness and the physical demands of space, in Curaçao, Caribbean. Sea-Space Odyssey: Explore new depths in an environment more uncharted than outer space, in Curaçao, Caribbean.

Additional Experiences, as well as Train and Fly offerings and bundles, will be added to the program schedule in the coming months. To learn more about Orbite’s Experience Train Fly Programs and secure your reservation, visit the Orbite website.

About Orbite

Orbite (orbit in French) is the premier space training company for ultimate adventurers. Orbite was co-founded by Jason Andrews and Nicolas Gaume in 2019. Orbite plans to construct the first commercial Astronaut Training and Spaceflight Gateway Campus with specialized commercial astronaut training facilities to reimagine the human spaceflight experience. For more information, please visit www.Orbitespace.com and @orbitespace on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.