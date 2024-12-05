Tanzania President, Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO With 15 First Ladies Inaugurate Their 11th Africa Asia Luminary 2024

Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO with The President of Tanzania, together with First Ladies of Burundi, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of The Congo, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Maldives, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, Zimbabwe and Zanzibar. (Photo: Business Wire)

Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO with The President of Tanzania, together with First Ladies of Burundi, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of The Congo, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Maldives, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, Zimbabwe and Zanzibar. (Photo: Business Wire)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted the 11th Edition of their annual conference, “Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary”, under the patronage of The President of Tanzania, in partnership with the Government of Tanzania. The conference was inaugurated by H.E. Dr. SAMIA SULUHU HASSAN, The President of Tanzania, Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, along with First Ladies of 15 Countries who joined as Guests of Honor and Keynote Speakers: H.E. Madam ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE, The First Lady of Burundi; H.E. Dr. DÉBORA KATISA CARVALHO, The First Lady of Cabo Verde; H.E. Madam BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of Central African Republic; H.E. Madam DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, The First Lady of the Democratic Republic of The Congo; H.E. Madam ZITA OLIGUI NGUEMA, The First Lady of Gabon; H.E. Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of The Gambia; H.E. Mrs. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO, The First Lady of Ghana; H.E. Mrs. RACHEL RUTO, The First Lady of Kenya; H.E. Mrs. KARTUMU YARTA BOAKAI, The First Lady of Liberia; H.E. Mrs. MONICA CHAKWERA, The First Lady of Malawi; H.E. Mrs. SAJIDHA MOHAMED, The First Lady of Maldives; H.E. Mrs. ISAURA FERRÃO NYUSI, The First Lady of Mozambique; H.E. Mrs. MARIA DE FATIMA VILA NOVA, The First Lady of São Tomé and Príncipe; H.E Mrs. MARIAM MWINYI, The First Lady of Zanzibar and H.E. Amai Dr. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of Zimbabwe.

H.E Dr. SAMIA SULUHU HASSAN emphasized, “I am delighted to host this prestigious conference in Tanzania and inaugurate it alongside the First Ladies of Africa and Asia. I deeply appreciate the programs of Merck Foundation that are building healthcare capacity, breaking infertility stigma, and supporting girl education.”

Senator Dr. Kelej emphasized, “I am delighted to have The President of Tanzania, inaugurate our conference. Moreover, I am honored to welcome the First Ladies of African and Asian Countries. Together, we shared experiences and engaged in meaningful discussions on the impact of our programs. We have provided 2080 scholarships to doctors from 52 countries in 42 critical and underserved specialties.”

Merck Foundation is part of Africa’s legacy, for more information, visit www.merck-foundation.com

