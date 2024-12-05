Building Brighter Futures: Deepwatch’s Women Tech Leaders Champion Community Impact in Partnership with OnBikes

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deepwatch, the leading managed security platform for the cyber resilient enterprise, today announced the company’s women tech leaders spearheaded the company’s Month of Giving initiative. In collaboration with Tampa-based nonprofit OnBikes, the Deepwatch team came together to assemble 25 bicycles in two hours for underprivileged middle schoolers across Florida, blending innovation, leadership, and community service.

The event was held at Deepwatch’s headquarters in Tampa Bay and highlighted the critical role that women in technology play in driving social impact and fostering inclusivity. Leading the charge were several of Deepwatch’s prominent Executive and Senior Leadership Team (ELT and SLT) women leaders who exemplify the company’s dedication to not only advancing cybersecurity, but also uplifting the communities they serve.

“For me, this initiative is deeply personal,” said Mye Bahamonde, EVP, People at Deepwatch. “As a woman in tech, it’s important to leverage our platforms to lead not just within our industry, but within our communities. Building these bikes is a reminder that we can be both innovators and compassionate contributors to society. Our partnership with OnBikes reflects Deepwatch’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and its mission to build a brighter future both through cutting-edge cybersecurity and community-focused initiatives.”

The event took place during a particularly challenging period for many Floridians recovering from a severe hurricane season. Deepwatch’s efforts, under the guidance of its ELT and SLT leaders, aim to bring joy and mobility to children during the holiday season while addressing broader community needs.

“At OnBikes, we are committed to providing bicycles to at-risk and foster children and we see the holiday season as a pivotal time to deliver joy and make lasting connections,” said Julius Tobin, Co-Founder + Chief Strategy Officer at OnBikes. “Partners like Deepwatch, who share our passion for making a positive difference, inspire us to keep pushing our mission forward. We look forward to continuing this partnership and finding even more opportunities to create meaningful change together.”

Deepwatch’s Month of Giving initiative is an annual tradition designed to empower employees and partners to engage in acts of service and philanthropy. By centering this year’s efforts on the leadership of its women in tech, Deepwatch continues to demonstrate how diverse perspectives can drive meaningful change in and beyond the workplace.

For more information about Deepwatch, visit www.deepwatch.com.

About Deepwatch

Deepwatch® is the leading managed security platform for the cyber resilient enterprise. The Deepwatch Platform and security experts provide enterprises with 24/7/365 cyber resilience, rapid detections, high fidelity alerts, reduced false positives, and automated actions. We operate as an extension of cybersecurity teams by delivering exceptional security expertise, visibility across your attack surface, precision response to threats, and a compelling return on your security investments. The Deepwatch Platform is trusted by the world’s leading brands to improve their security posture, cyber resilience, and peace of mind.

About OnBikes

OnBikes is a nonprofit organization that builds and donates bicycles to at-risk and foster children. Through the power of mobility, OnBikes helps create a sense of freedom, joy, and independence for children in need.