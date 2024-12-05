H2O Innovation Strengthens Its Bonds in the Taweelah Project

QUEBEC CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce the expansion and extension of its strong presence in the Middle East region. Through its partner and distributor Dutco Tenant LLC (DUTCO), H 2 O Innovation will continue to maintain its solid position as the exclusive RO membrane antiscalant supplier to the Taweelah water desalination plant, owned by ACWA Power and operated by their O&M arm NOMAC, established near Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

The Taweelah plant has a production capacity of 909,200 cubic meters per day of desalinated water which makes it the world's largest seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination facility. To maintain its performance, the operation and maintenance needs are extensive and complex, requiring specialized skills, advanced technology management, and a focus on efficiency and sustainability to maintain this critical infrastructure for power and water production in the UAE.

Through DUTCO, H 2 O Innovation will provide its SpectaGuard 100 (SG100), an advanced antiscalant and dispersant product through its PWT product line, specifically for use in reverse osmosis (RO) membrane systems. This unique dendrimer-based product is the optimal chemical to inhibit membrane scaling and fouling, making the product ideal for seawater applications. Its green chemistry, defined by its phosphate-free formula reduces negative impact on the environment and ensures stable performance with complete control of the feed water chemistry.

“Taweelah is the world's largest SWRO desalination plant, and I am proud that H2O Innovation was chosen for our high quality, antiscalant product expertise. This antiscalant is crucial for inhibiting membrane scaling and fouling in the desalination process. It is a strong commitment of trust since our initial agreement for the Taweelah plant in 2021 with the original delivery of filter housings during the construction. This important milestone also allows us to deepen our roots with the Middle East region, it provides us another stage to demonstrate our strong capabilities to support local O&M with the target of reducing OPEX,” stated Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

About H2O Innovation

Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H2O Innovation is a water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on five pillars: (i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, (ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables, and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, (iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems; iv) Water Infrastructure Development (WID) is developing WaterHubs, through performance financing, our turn-key projects can be designed, built and operated at no upfront capital expense to our clients, and (v) Maple and Agri-food, offering a complete line of equipment dedicated to maple syrup production and the agri-food industry. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit our website.

About NOMAC

Established in 2005 as a subsidiary of ACWA Power, NOMAC specializes in providing high-quality operation and maintenance (O&M) services for power generation and water desalination projects. It is responsible for operating a substantial portfolio that includes over 28,000 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity and managing the production of more than 5.3 million cubic meters per day of desalinated water.