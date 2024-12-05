Emergence AI Debuts Autonomous Multi-Agent Orchestrator - Advancing Web Automation for Enterprise Efficiency

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emergence AI has announced the launch of its enterprise-grade multi-agent orchestrator—an autonomous meta-agent designed to plan, execute, verify, and iterate in real time. The orchestrator operates at the intersection of AI and distributed systems. On the AI side, it leverages the capabilities of autonomous agents—self-directed systems that can perceive their environment, plan tasks, reason through complex scenarios, act independently to execute those tasks, and verify their outcomes. Built on advanced principles of distributed systems, this hierarchical planner offers enterprises a dynamic and adaptable way to build multi-agent systems to streamline diverse workflows.

Emergence AI also unveiled the first real-world deployment of its orchestrator and autonomous agents, delivering advanced web automation for enterprises. This innovation enables multiple autonomous agents to dynamically interact with web applications under intelligent orchestration - bringing human-like interaction and navigation with machine-level scalability.

Specifically, the orchestrator intelligently combines the use of APIs, through its autonomous API Agent, and direct over-the-top interaction with web interfaces, via its autonomous Web Agent when APIs are unavailable or insufficient. This dual strategy allows Emergence AI to support both modern and legacy systems, as well as handle complex, multi-system integrations, adapting to API changes and upgrades without disruption.

Through real-time multi-agent orchestration, Emergence AI’s autonomous agents can perform complex tasks that typically require manual intervention and were previously beyond the reach of web automation. This includes navigating dynamically loading multi-level menus, filling out forms using both extracted and inferred information from unstructured data, adjusting settings, detecting, opening, and processing embedded files, and extracting relevant data from PDFs or HTMLs based on context. It can also handle errors more effectively, such as page load failures, broken links, or unexpected pop-ups, by employing alternate navigation approaches. Emergence’s autonomous agents aren’t limited to fixed instructions—they self-refine and self-improve, learning idiosyncrasies and nuances of websites as they update and change—adjusting when buttons move, layouts shift or new elements appear.

These capabilities are further enhanced by enabling secure and efficient interaction with enterprise APIs, automating cross-application workflows, and facilitating integration across an organization’s ecosystem. By reducing the complexity of API-driven automation and ensuring secure credential management, the agents accelerate workflow optimization while maintaining enterprise-grade compliance. Emergence AI’s agents can also be deployed to operate securely within enterprise’s private cloud environments, maintaining data privacy and compliance with their security standards.

“We recognize the complexities of the web landscape, one of the most scaled software ecosystems in the world, and the challenges of achieving fully autonomous web automation, including human-level browser control. However, we believe this development represents a significant and promising step forward. With the majority of enterprise systems dependent on web front ends, it also lays a strong foundation for broader software control and paves the way for more comprehensive automation of business operations," said Satya Nitta, Co-Founder and CEO of Emergence AI. “Unlike basic function-calling approaches often linked to LLMs or rigid frameworks for multi-agent systems, Emergence AI's orchestrator combines design-time flexibility with run-time determinism to deliver adaptable yet reliable solutions for diverse, enterprise-grade automation workflows. Crucially, the ability to orchestrate web front ends, APIs, and multiple enterprise systems unlocks an incredible range of use cases for businesses. The API agent, in particular, enables autonomous actions across a vast variety of systems, transforming processes and providing a scalable solution for tasks ranging from supply chain management to quality assurance testing.”

Illustrative Real-World Benefits of Emergence AI Utilizing Both its API Agent and Web Agent for Web Automation:

Supply Chain: In order and change management, Emergence’s API Agent retrieves and updates supplier information from databases like SAP, while the Web Agent gathers additional insights from supplier portals, dynamically identifying potential risks. Together, they generate comprehensive supplier reports to support proactive decision-making.

Financial Services: In finance, Emergence’s API Agent aggregates historical financial data from databases for trend analysis, while the Web Agent gathers supplementary insights from archived financial reports and regulatory filings, creating in-depth analyses to inform long-term investment strategies.

Quality Assurance (QA) in Software Development: In industries like e-commerce and SaaS, the Web Agent can automate complex QA testing by simulating user interactions across dynamically loading interfaces, validating form submissions, navigation flows, and error handling. This enables continuous testing and faster deployment of reliable web applications.

Research and Analytics: For research firms, the API Agent blends structured data retrieval via APIs with the ability to scrape public records, research papers, or dynamically loaded content, as well as fill out forms or navigate user interfaces through our Web Agent, offering deeper insights and comprehensive analysis.

Enterprise-Grade Orchestrator and Future Roadmap

Emergence AI’s orchestrator can be deployed on Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) environments and on-premises environments. At the same time, by leveraging proprietary and external frameworks, combined with hierarchical dynamic planning and self-improvement capabilities, the orchestrator can deliver intelligent automation solutions tailored to each organization's specific needs. This approach enables businesses to automate diverse workflows while ensuring enterprise-grade security and control.

Alongside its core first-party agents, Emergence AI integrates second-party agents developed by enterprise customers and third-party agents built using external frameworks, offering flexibility and scalability. These autonomous agents operate as intelligent systems, capable of independently planning, executing, and adapting to tasks—drawing a parallel to autonomous driving technology, which uses advanced systems to navigate and make decisions in real time. Similarly, these agents go beyond tools that repackage LLMs as agent solutions.

Through working directly with enterprise security teams to meet specific deployment requirements, Emergence AI supports the implementation of custom orchestrator instances and agent integration along with secure credential management. Nitta encouraged developers and enterprises to get in touch to start building and integrating their own agents now under orchestration to create tailor-made solutions to their unique enterprise challenges. He emphasized that this launch represents just the first phase of their real-time multi-agent orchestration technology. The roadmap for advancing web automation includes integrating Vision-Language Models (VLMs) with DOM processing and showcasing live-streamed demonstrations of web agents in action. Over the next year, Emergence plans to introduce several key developments: a multi-turn conversational chat interface, an Agent Software Development Kit (SDK) to streamline the creation and registration of second and third-party agents in the Orchestrator’s Agent Registry, and the launch of a "Build Your Own Orchestrator" platform that will enable enterprises to configure custom orchestrator instances."

Launches Enterprise-Specific Benchmarks to Fill a Critical Gap in Autonomous Agent Evaluation

Emergence AI’s technologists are rigorously testing their technology against the industry’s leading benchmarks in web automation. In a recent evaluation against the WebVoyager benchmark, featuring 643 tasks across 15 dynamic websites, Emergence’s technology, leveraging just the over-the-top Web Agent, outperformed state-of-the-art web agents by 10-30% across various website categories.

While benchmarks exist in the consumer context, there is a clear lack of representative benchmarks for evaluating autonomous agents in enterprise systems. To address this critical gap, Emergence AI has defined enterprise-specific benchmarks and announced the release of an initial set to launch this effort. These benchmarks aim to assess agent performance in complex business environments, providing businesses with deeper insights into their capabilities. This proactive approach will not only validate the capabilities of AI agents but also foster trust and transparency in their deployment. Ultimately, embracing comprehensive benchmarking practices will accelerate the integration of AI agents into enterprises, unlocking their full potential to transform industries and drive future growth.

A Flexible Solution To Meet Enterprises’ Complex Challenges in Integrating AI Solutions at Scale

Emergence AI’s multi-agent orchestration is designed to make it easier for enterprises to integrate at different stages of their AI journey whilst addressing the complex challenges they face in deploying and managing AI solutions at scale. Businesses face a range of challenges, from managing disparate systems and formats to dealing with legacy infrastructure, adapting to changing environments, ensuring data privacy, and maintaining compliance. The multi-agent orchestration is designed to be robust to variation, serving as a force multiplier to help enterprises overcome these hurdles and unlock their full potential.

“Emergence AI is focused on meeting real business needs now—providing solutions that drive immediate productivity gains and scalable growth as AI integrates into existing systems,” added Nitta. “At the same time, we are laying the groundwork for the future, committed to pushing boundaries and paving the way for truly revolutionary AI solutions.”

Enterprises interested in finding out more can get in touch with Emergence AI via their Orchestrator API or by getting in touch at contact@emergence.ai

Emergence AI is a multi-agent orchestration company pioneering the development of autonomous AI agents and orchestration systems that self-improve to transform enterprise workflows. Its technology helps enterprises boost productivity, reduce costs, and unlock new opportunities in human-computer interactions. The Emergence team comes from the world’s leading AI labs and technology teams, including IBM Research, Google Brain, The Allen Institute for AI, Amazon, and Meta. Emergence AI is headquartered in New York, with offices in California, Spain, and India. Learn more at https://www.emergence.ai/