Nelnet and Edge Focus Deepen Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edge Focus, a leading fintech company focused on consumer finance, announced today a strategic investment by Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI), a financial services company specializing in investment management, education technology, and asset servicing. Nelnet’s equity investment in Edge Focus expands an existing partnership, including a strategy to acquire consumer loan portfolios. Edge Focus and Nelnet see the potential for opportunities to work together and leverage the parties’ leading respective strengths.

This strategic collaboration will enable Edge Focus to accelerate its growth and innovation while leveraging Nelnet’s extensive experience in financial services and asset management.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Nelnet,” said Elliott Lorenz, Co-Founder & CEO of Edge Focus. “Adding Nelnet to our cap table is a seminal moment for us. Nelnet’s investment into Edge Focus and the creation of the investment fund provides us additional capital to drive growth and continue to hone our advanced technology for underwriting and investing in consumer credit. We look forward to working closely with Nelnet to capitalize on the significant opportunities in today's market, while helping to expand access to credit for Americans seeking appropriately priced loans.”

“Edge Focus is a strong partner with a proven track record of success,” said Judd Deppisch, Chief Investment Officer of Nelnet Financial Services. “We are excited to invest in their future and expand our strategic relationship. The partnership allows us to leverage our financial strength, asset management, and broader servicing capabilities to create value for both companies.”

About Nelnet:

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) is a diversified company with primary businesses being consumer lending, loan servicing, payments, and technology—all with a large customer emphasis in the education space. Nelnet also invests in fiber communications, early-stage and venture capital, real estate, and solar energy. Headquartered in Lincoln, NE, Nelnet has more than 7,500 associates globally. For more information, visit www.nelnetinc.com.

About Edge Focus:

Edge Focus is a fast-growing technology-driven investment management company with a proprietary credit engine powered by machine learning to underwrite, value, and purchase consumer loans. Edge Focus runs funds, special purpose vehicles, and separately managed accounts for its partners. For more information, visit www.edgefocuspartners.com.