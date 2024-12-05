Fionet and Audere Deliver AI-powered Digital Health Solutions to Rwanda

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Audere, a digital health non-profit developing HealthPulse™ solutions to advance health equity, today announced, in partnership with Fionet Inc, the delivery of HealthPulse AI embedded in Fionet Suite, a mobile health platform for primary care, to be used by over 50,000 community health workers (CHWs) and over 1,000 Health Posts in Rwanda.

Rwanda’s Ministry of Health has recently rolled out the joint solution to 2,000 CHWs across 800 villages in 4 of Rwanda’s 5 provinces, with countrywide scale-up continuing to proceed over the next 12 months.

“Rwanda Ministry of Health, and stakeholders including the Rwanda Biomedical Centre, is nationally scaling a mobile health platform powered with AI functionality. This technological empowerment of frontline health workers reflects the Ministry’s mission to provide equitable, affordable, and high-quality healthcare services that enhance the well-being of all Rwandans and strengthen our health system.”

- Sylvere Mugumya, Rwanda Ministry of Health Business Analyst and former acting Chief Digital Officer; President Rwanda Health Informatics Alliance (RHIA)

Fionet entered into an agreement with the Rwanda Ministry of Health to nationally provide Fionet Suite, an integrated, primary care digital infrastructure consisting of guided case management, mobile EMR, point-of-care testing, and large-scale data capture and analytics. HealthPulse AI has been integrated into Fionet Suite’s point-of-care testing module, ensuring that a wide array of diagnostic results can be trusted.

“To partner with the Rwanda Ministry of Health is to partner with excellence in many forms - their vision, knowhow, talent, and dedication made them leaders, with whom it is motivating and productive to work. We thank Audere for making outstanding AI practical for primary care.”

- Dr. Michael Greenberg, Founder and CEO, Fionet

In parallel with Fionet’s efforts, Audere, in partnership with Jhpiego, engaged in a study in Rwanda demonstrating the value of AI-enabled digital tools supporting CHWs administering malaria rapid diagnostic tests. In the study, through the use of HealthPulse AI solutions, Jhpiego and Audere observed a 72% improvement in CHW ability to read faint lines and were able to identify 9% of the CHW study participants that required additional supportive supervision.

“We are privileged to work with Fionet and a progressive Ministry of Health to scale AI solutions in Rwanda. Through AI, we are delivering an impactful quality assurance tool that provides the Ministry actionable insights into the use of rapid tests, along with an understanding of how to best support their frontline health workers.

- Dr. Dino Rech, CEO, Audere

Based on the successes of both Fionet and Audere in Rwanda, the promise of AI-powered healthcare solutions, and the approval of the Rwandan MoH, Fionet and Audere partnered to integrate HealthPulse AI into Fionet Suite for deployment in Rwanda. HealthPulse AI augments Fionet Suite with AI-powered interpretation of rapid diagnostic tests, enabling quality-assurance checks, disease surveillance, and supportive supervision for community health workers, health posts, and facility-based healthcare professionals.

About Audere

Audere is a global digital health nonprofit developing HealthPulse™ solutions to advance health equity in underserved communities worldwide. We operate at the unique intersection of global health and high tech, creating advanced, accessible software that revolutionizes the detection and treatment of diseases — such as malaria, COVID-19, and HIV. Our diverse team of passionate, innovative minds combines smartphone technology, artificial intelligence, and the best of cloud-based services to deliver HealthPulse™ solutions worldwide. Development of our projects is funded by grants and support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation, and other global health partners. Learn more at auderenow.org.

About Fionet

Fionet, based in Toronto, Canada, develops and markets a mobile health platform, comprising guided case management, mobile EMR, point-of-care testing, and large-scale data capture and analytics. The Fionet Suite of digital tools deliver quality healthcare to community settings – from the village to the health center – ensuring consistent case management, accurate diagnostic testing, and ground truth data. Learn more at https://www.fio.com/.

About the Rwanda Ministry of Health

The mission of the Ministry of Health is to provide and continually improve affordable, promotive, preventive, curative and rehabilitative health care services of the highest quality, thereby contributing to the reduction of poverty and enhancing the general well-being of the population. In a bid to achieve its mission, the overall objective of the health sector is to ensure universal accessibility (geographical and financial) of equitable and affordable quality health services (preventative, curative, rehabilitative and promotional services) for all Rwandans.

This Overall Objective will be attained through four Strategic Objectives:

Full implementation of the main health programs (improve demand, access and quality)

Strengthen the health systems building blocks (strengthen policies, resources and management)

Strengthen all levels of service delivery (organize the services effectively at all levels, referrals)

Ensure effective governance of the sector (strengthen decentralization, partnership, private sector coordination, aid effectiveness, and financial management)

Learn more at https://www.moh.gov.rw/.