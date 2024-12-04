WATT Fuel Cell Completes First Integration of its WATT REMOTE System into ClearView Asset Protection’s SmartTower Technology

MT. PLEASANT, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WATT Fuel Cell Corp has completed a full integration of its WATT REMOTE™ solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) product into ClearView Asset Protection’s patented SmartTower™. The SmartTower now leverages the WATT REMOTE system to maximize power reliability for ClearView across its customer applications.

ClearView Asset Protection gives users round-the-clock remote video access to locations in need of critical monitoring, no matter the time, temperature or weather. Clearview’s SmartTower technology is a durable, compact, lightweight trailer platform that can provide stand-alone power via multiple power solutions to include solar and the WATT REMOTE fuel cell system. SmartTower technology can be used for a wide variety of applications including surveillance systems, communications, radar, WIFI and more, to support operational needs in remote off-grid areas limited by a power source.

“Integrating the WATT REMOTE system into our SmartTower technology further advances our reliability to our customers,” said Lance Thomas, President of ClearView Asset Protection. “ClearView is happy to be working with WATT, another cutting-edge Pennsylvania-based company, to provide a scalable solution to enhance public safety with superior connectivity and dependability.”

WATT is a developer and manufacturer of fuel cell systems that operate on common fuels such as propane and pair with renewable power and energy storage using WATT’s innovative hybrid power management system. WATT REMOTE technology can enable off-grid solutions like the smart tower to operate for months in field without the need for refueling and maintenance.

“ClearView supports a wide variety of applications where remote monitoring and power availability are essential,” said Danielle Ramaley, WATT’s VP of Sales and Marketing. “WATT’s collaboration with ClearView is a great opportunity to pair our resilient WATT REMOTE hybrid power system with critical surveillance and communication equipment ensuring reliable, quiet and clean off-grid power when and where it’s needed most.”

This successful initial deployment will drive numerous integrated applications across Pennsylvania and other states.

About WATT Fuel Cell: WATT Fuel Cell (www.wattfuelcell.com) is a manufacturer and developer of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (“SOFC”) stacks and systems that operate on common, readily available fuels such as propane and natural gas. WATT’s proprietary, patented additive manufacturing process (AMP) has allowed it to produce commercially viable SOFC products for small-scale and remote power applications. WATT’s Hybrid Power Management system works in tandem with renewable power sources (solar and wind) and energy storage to provide quiet, efficient, affordable, and environmentally responsible energy solutions prioritizing a return on investment for customers across the globe.

About ClearView Asset Protection

ClearView Asset Protection gives users round-the-clock remote video access to your location, no matter the time, temperature or weather. We customize systems to fit user needs. State-of-the-art features include 360-degree site coverage, auto tracking, infrared, pan-tilt-zoom, heat-seeking, facial detection, license plate readers, and more.