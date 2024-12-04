Amentum Team Awarded DOE West Valley Deactivation & Demolition Contract

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) announced today that West Valley Cleanup Alliance, LLC (WVCA), a BWXT Technical Services Group-led joint venture that includes Jacobs Technology, an Amentum company, and Geosyntec Consultants, Inc, has been awarded the West Valley Project Phase 1B Deactivation & Demolition contract. Amentum will bring advanced environmental capabilities to safely clean up the West Valley Demonstration Project (WVDP) in western New York state.

“With our extensive experience bringing advanced technical solutions such as UAV, robotics, sensors, telematics, and other digital tools to safely decommission nuclear facilities, we are pleased to be selected as the Department of Energy’s partner,” said Steve Arnette, Amentum’s Chief Operating Officer. “Amentum and our partners have a successful track record addressing deactivation and decommissioning challenges and we look forward to partnering with our DOE client, regulators, and community stakeholders to further advance the cleanup mission at the West Valley Demonstration Project.”

The scope of this contract includes disposal of low level, radioactive and transuranic waste; soil remediation; decontamination and decommissioning of underground high level waste tanks, facilities and any material used in connection with the project; and eventual transport of solidified waste to a federal repository for permanent disposal.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) single-award IDIQ contract has a maximum value of up to $3 billion over a 10-year ordering period. Performance of task orders issued before the end of the contract ordering period shall not exceed five years beyond the end of the contract ordering period.

The West Valley Demonstration Project is an approximate 150-acre area located 35 miles south of Buffalo, New York. The site is owned by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and is home to the only commercial spent nuclear fuel reprocessing facility to operate in the United States. Amentum and its legacy companies have supported the DOE’s office of Environmental Management WVDP cleanup program since 1982.

About Amentum

Amentum is a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions, trusted by the United States and its allies to address their most significant and complex challenges in science, security and sustainability. Our people apply undaunted curiosity, relentless ambition and boundless imagination to challenge convention and drive progress. Our commitments are underpinned by the belief that safety, inclusion and well-being are integral to success. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we have more than 53,000 employees in approximately 80 countries across all 7 continents.

Visit us at amentum.com to learn how we advance the future together.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or incorporates by reference statements that relate to future events and expectations and, as such, constitute forward-looking statements under the securities laws, including statements regarding the Reverse Morris Trust transaction (the “transaction”), as described in the information statement filed as Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 18, 2024 (the “information statement”). These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “target,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “predict,” “intend,” “strategy,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated work and revenue under the awarded contract, the expected benefits of the transaction, including future financial and operating results and strategic benefits, the tax consequences of the transaction, and the Company’s objectives, expectations and intentions, applicable legal, economic and regulatory conditions, and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements.

For information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see the discussions under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the information statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.