Ingram Micro Signs New Agreement with AWS to Drive Channel Partner Services Capabilities and Scale

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AWS RE:INVENT 2024—Ingram Micro Inc. (NYSE: INGM) today announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) designed to drive more business to and through the global IT channel via Ingram Micro’s digital twin Xvantage™. Expanding on its successful global relationship with AWS and new integration whereby partners can now access AWS Marketplace through Ingram Micro Xvantage, the new SCA focuses on two key areas:

Enhancing and scaling Ingram Micro’s professional services capabilities. Ingram Micro is leveraging its AWS Migration Competency to extend its cloud assessment and migration capabilities throughout the globe. Additionally, Ingram Micro is amplifying its Advisory and Optimization services, including the AWS Well-Architected Framework, to provide partners with expert guidance to optimize their AWS environments and improve operational efficiency. The agreement also allows Ingram Micro’s services offerings to include generative artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, engineering, and architecture by leveraging AWS services such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Redshift, and AWS Glue. These enhancements aim to drive advanced AI model development, robust data warehousing, and seamless extract, transform, and load (ETL) processes. Enabling Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and channel partners to work with Ingram Micro and initiate a Channel Partner Private Offer (CPPO) and extend the offer to the end customer using the combination of the AWS Marketplace and Ingram Micro Xvantage. Ingram Micro will allow ISVs to list offerings at scale through channel partners. In addition, channel partners can build and list their offerings, including their own services offerings, into industry solutions such as Retail, Manufacturing, Education, Healthcare, Finance, and Government. Ingram Micro will assist in creating AWS Marketplace listings to drive co-sell greenfield opportunities.

“AWS and Ingram Micro are successfully executing and expanding our relationship at a global level — helping our channel partners and their customers take advantage of all AWS has to offer," said Jeremiah Jenson, Global Leader, Channel Resell, AWS. "This new agreement will allow us to exceed the expectations of our channel and empower them with the resources and technology needed to move more organizations to the cloud.”

Through these strategic investments, Ingram Micro is the only AWS Distributor offering such services capabilities in the North America, Latin America, EMEA, and APAC regions.

“Ingram Micro and AWS are focused on accelerating the service capabilities of channel partners across the globe with AWS,” says Victor Baez, senior vice president, Global Vendor Engagement, Ingram Micro. “We’ve built a successful relationship with AWS over the years and are excited about our new agreement and the business opportunity and service enablement skills it brings to our channel partners.”

Ingram Micro and AWS: Working Together to Help Channel Partners Do More and Be More

Ingram Micro is committed to augmenting channel partners' capabilities, enabling them to support customer cloud migration and modernization opportunities regardless of each channel partner’s capabilities. With industry accolades and channel partner success stories, including Lambert Labs and Cloud Assembly, to back its growing business value, Ingram Micro stands out as a key enabler for AWS channel partners.

The global distributor continues to accelerate channel partners’ success by streamlining transactions in AWS Marketplace, optimizing billing operations, supporting greenfield business development, and offering migration and modernization expertise. This enablement now scales further into all global regions.

“When a channel partner sees a gap in their capabilities, bandwidth, or knowledge, or isn’t sure how to grow, we want them to call on Ingram Micro,” says Duncan Robinson, vice president, Global Partnerships, Ingram Micro. “The investments we’re making in AWS are amplified within our Ingram Micro Xvantage platform and empower the success of our channel partners—allowing them to do more and be more for their customers. By expanding our relationship with AWS, Ingram Micro is elevating the channel partner experience and fortifying our expertise around AWS.”

Supporting Channel Partner Quotes

“Ingram Micro has been crucial to helping us grow as an AWS Partner,” says George Lambert, Founder and CEO, Lambert Labs. “Ingram Micro’s operational and billing teams have enabled Lambert Labs to become a high-growth AWS reseller in a short space of time. Additionally, Ingram Micro's greenfield business development team is absolutely fantastic and integrated with the AWS demand generation teams to find leads, qualify them, and pass on the opportunities generated to us. Working with Ingram Micro has also enabled us to raise our profile within AWS internal teams significantly.”

"We’ve collaborated with Ingram Micro since 2020 to maximize the potential of AWS services for our clients,” says Fernando Benito, Partner Manager & Co-Founder at ACKstorm. “Thanks to this key strategic alliance with Ingram Micro, we have expanded our business on AWS and improved our internal processes through tools, workshops, funding for new business generation, and various forms of support provided by Ingram Micro. All of this allows us to continue adding value to our clients with the professional AWS services we offer at ACKstorm, such as migrations, re-architecture, optimization, FinOps, and 24/7 support on AWS."

“Ingram Micro has been instrumental in streamlining our transactions in AWS Marketplace and conceiving new ways of obtaining new end users,” says Branden Voegerl, Director, IBM Solutions at CleanSlate. “Their exceptional support and seamless communication have significantly enhanced our operational efficiency, allowing us to transact quickly and confidently. We highly value Ingram Micro’s expertise and dedication to our success and help to navigate this new route to market."

“Ingram Micro has been instrumental in getting us here, and we regularly use their AWS services to migrate, manage, and optimize our customers’ cloud environments,” says Ethan Simmons, Managing Partner, Pinnacle Technology Systems (PTP).

For more information about how Ingram Micro is helping channel partners accelerate their AWS business, click here. Channel partners can also engage their Ingram Micro sales representative.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro (NYSE: INGM) is a leading technology company for the global information technology ecosystem. With the ability to reach nearly 90% of the global population, we play a vital role in the worldwide IT sales channel, bringing products and services from technology manufacturers and cloud providers to a highly diversified base of business-to-business technology experts. Through Ingram Micro Xvantage™, our AI-powered digital platform, we offer what we believe to be the industry’s first comprehensive business-to-consumer-like experience, integrating hardware and cloud subscriptions, personalized recommendations, instant pricing, order tracking, and billing automation. We also provide a broad range of technology services, including financing, specialized marketing, and lifecycle management, as well as technical pre- and post-sales professional support. Learn more at www.ingrammicro.com.