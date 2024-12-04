New Integration Between Harmonic Security and KnowBe4 Makes Secure GenAI Usage Training Seamless

LONDON & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harmonic Security and KnowBe4 have today announced new integrations between their two platforms which will enable security teams to dynamically assign security training based on real-world, GenAI data privacy risks.

When Harmonic detects a user attempting to expose sensitive data in GenAI, this automatically updates the user risk in KnowBe4. Customers can then set custom thresholds within KnowBe4 to dynamically assign security awareness training.

By using Harmonic Security to create workflows that trigger alerts in the KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training (KSAT) platform, KnowBe4 customers can send messages about security events to security teams and users. By creating new workflows between Harmonic, Tines, and KnowBe4, security teams can assign security training in a more modern, tailored way.

Customers may define what different stakeholders see at different stages. For instance, stage one can trigger a notification in their Slack channel. Another might see the user receive a message from Harmonic’s data protection virtual expert, Maestro, in Slack with more detailed information on what occurred and how to better protect organization data. If an alert is triggered a third time, the user will be assigned mandatory security awareness training.

The benefits of this targeted nudge and dynamic training assignment are that it puts the power into the end user’s hands to resolve an issue and self-educate regarding the risks of putting company data into a GenAI tool. Recently Harmonic Security warned that 31% of all GenAI apps train on customer data with the average user uploading data to 8.5 apps every month.

Alastair Paterson, co-founder and CEO of Harmonic Security explains: “GenAI potentially enables huge productivity gains, but the tools have to be used safely. It’s a new area so we can’t expect employees to be aware of all the risks of uploading company data to the 5,000+ apps that are out there. The benefit of this approach is that users will be given a chance to digest and understand what happened through the training tool they are using already, helping them avoid similar issues in the future.”

Stu Sjouwerman, CEO at KnowBe4 adds: “By integrating Harmonic and KnowBe4, security teams will gain a more holistic picture of human risk that helps to provide an even more tailored approach to security awareness training. The power of GenAI offers a lot of capabilities for employees to transform their workflows and boost productivity, however, security must remain top of mind. By offering security training and enabling real-time alerts, security teams can protect their organizations more effectively.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Security gives security teams the tools to protect sensitive data without the headaches of labeling and complex rules. Our pre-trained data protection models enable secure innovation through user education and gentle nudges.

Recognized as an RSA Innovation Sandbox finalist in 2024, Harmonic Security redefines data protection for the GenAI era.

For more information, visit https://www.harmonic.security/